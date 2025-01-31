Natasha Howard is expected to sign with the Indiana Fever. After the news surfaced, Howard shared a reaction to re-signing with the team that she made her WNBA debut with.

“It feels good to be back where I started,” Howard wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Natasha Howard's WNBA career

Howard has enjoyed a strong career at the WNBA level.

The 33-year-old has spent time with the Minnesota Lynx, Seattle Storm, New York Liberty and most recently the Dallas Wings in addition to the Fever. She has earned two All-Star selections during her career as well.

However, everything started for Howard in the WNBA with the Fever. She made her debut in the league during the 2014 campaign. Howard displayed signs of promise, averaging seven points and 3.1 rebounds per outing. After her minutes saw a decline in 2015, though, Howard ended up moving on in 2016.

Nevertheless, Natasha Howard is seemingly excited about reuniting with the Fever. It is certainly a tremendous time to join Indiana, as the team is fresh off a WNBA postseason appearance.

Caitlin Clark has received plenty of attention over the past year. Kelsey Mitchell recently re-signed with the Fever. Aliyah Boston is establishing herself as a star as well.

Indiana features a promising roster. The Fever are unquestionably trending in a promising direction. If they can continue to add depth around the stars, then the Fever could emerge as a serious contender sooner rather than later.

Howard, a veteran, will help the Fever as well. She is capable of impacting the game on both ends of the floor. Her defensive prowess to go along with her ability to score at a respectable level will certainly be impactful in 2025.

The Fever will likely attempt to make more roster additions as the offseason continues. It will be intriguing to see what other moves they end up making.