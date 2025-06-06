The good news keeps on rolling in for the Indiana Fever. Fans were able to breathe a sigh of relief after hearing that superstar Caitlin Clark could be returning to the court soon, and now guard Sophie Cunningham might be joining her.

Cunningham returned to Fever practice on June 6 for the first time since injuring her right ankle against the Connecticut Sun on May 30 after she collided with guard Jacy Sheldon. The 28-year-old was reaggravating an earlier injury she suffered to that same ankle in the preseason versus the Atlanta Dream, which kept her out of the first two games of the 2025 WNBA season.

Assistant coach Austin Kelly spoke with the media about Cunningham's recovery after she spent her shortened court time in an ankle brace.

“Sophie looked good,” Kelly said. “Her progress is coming along. She was able to get in limited reps today. You know, still trying to work her back into shape and make sure we don't have any setbacks.”

Head coach Stephanie White previously provided a promising update on both Cunningham and guard Sydney Colson.

“We got good news from both of their MRIs, as good of news as you can get,” White said optimistically. “So right now, it's a day-to-day thing. We're looking forward to, hopefully, them returning at some point sooner rather than later. But at the same time, it's how each of them progresses in their rehab and in their return to the court action.”

To make up for the growing list of sidelined players, the Fever signed former Atlanta Dream guard Aari McDonald to a hardship contract. McDonald made an impact for Indiana right away, putting up seven points and five assists with a +6 differential when she was on the court in her limited minutes and earning a special shoutout from White.