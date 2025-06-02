It seems like the Indiana Fever have been having their “when it rains, it pours” moment lately, losing significant players in Caitlin Clark, Sydney Colson, and Sophie Cunningham and dropping games they normally could've won, like against the Connecticut Sun.

However, the tides may be turning for the Fever, as head coach Stephanie White delivered some positive updates for a change when she spoke to the media after the team's latest practice. White touched on Colson's and Cunningham's healing process, offering a glimmer of hope that the squad could soon be back to full strength.

“We got good news from both of their MRIs, as good of news as you can get,” White began optimistically. “So right now, it's a day-to-day thing. We're looking forward to, hopefully, them returning at some point sooner rather than later. But at the same time, it's how each of them progresses in their rehab and in their return to the court action.”

White continued on to detail Colson's recovery from an upper leg ailment.

“Syd's been progressing really quickly,” she said. “She's going to get out there and get some shots up too, so we'll see where she sits when she comes back after her recovery from today, make sure we don't have any setbacks, and then we'll see where she is tomorrow.”

White also offered a small status update on forward Damiris Dantas and why she was inactive in practice.

“Just a rest day for DD,” White explained. “She's got a lot of miles on, and [we're] making sure she gets a little bit of rest. She's had a little bit of soreness in her lower body, so [we] don't want that to create or turn into anything.”

When asked about how she and the rest of the front office staff have been handling the onslaught of player injuries to start the 2025 WNBA season, White didn't sugarcoat the impact it's had and the way it's forced them to pivot.

“Trying to figure out all of our options,” White answered honestly. “From potential hardship contracts and players and who's available to how [we are] with our coaches, really. How we reimagine how we're using our players. So we've had a good opportunity in practice today to get a lot of different looks.”

These updates come amid Clark's two-week absence due to a quad injury. There's been no new information on her return released by the Fever.