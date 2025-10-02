Recently, the Indiana Fever's season came to an end with a Game 5 loss in overtime against the Las Vegas Aces on the road. The Fever put up an admirable effort, especially considering that they didn't have star Caitlin Clark in the lineup down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs.

Clark was injured prior to the All-Star break with a groin ailment that ultimately ended up keeping her out of both the All-Star weekend festivities as well as the rest of the season and the postseason.

Recently, the Fever held their exit interviews for the 2025 season, and general manager Amber Cox got 100% real on just how hard Clark worked to get back on the court this year.

“No one worked harder than Caitlin. Nobody wanted to be out on the court more than Caitlin,” said Cox, per Alexa Philippou of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Cox also reportedly said that the team's top priority heading into this offseason is to re-sign star Kelsey Mitchell, who will be a free agent.

A tough ending for the Fever

Similar to their NBA counterparts, the Indiana Pacers, the Indiana Fever seemed to be on the cusp of putting together a truly storybook run in these playoffs, first upsetting the Atlanta Dream in three games in the first round and then taking the Aces all the way to overtime of Game 5 of that series before ultimately bowing out thanks to an MVP-level performance from A'Ja Wilson.

Had Clark been in the lineup, it's very possible that the Fever would be preparing to play in the WNBA Finals right now, but of course, injuries are a part of the game.

Clark will likely spend the early parts of this offseason making sure she is fuly healthy and ready to go and then continue to hone different aspects of her game ahead of the upcoming 2026 season.

In any case, the WNBA Finals between the Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury are set to begin on Friday evening at 8:00 PM ET from Las Vegas.