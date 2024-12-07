The Indiana Fever surprisingly did not protect center Temi Fagbenle ahead of the Golden State Valkyries' WNBA Expansion Draft. Fagbenle was ultimately selected by the Valkyries in the draft, giving Golden State a reliable veteran.

Fagbenle, 32, played in the WNBA from 2017-2019 before returning to the league for the 2024 season. She previously played with the Minnesota Lynx, but Fagbenle joined the Fever for the 2024 campaign. She ultimately averaged 6.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per outing while shooting 50.9 percent from the field.

The WNBA world was left in shock after it became apparent that Indiana did not protect Fagbenle before the WNBA Expansion Draft.

“Temi Fagbenle is a Golden State Valkyrie,” Clark Report wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Wow.”

“My mouth dropped that Indy didn't protect Temi Fagbenle,” one fan added.

“I can’t believe they didn’t protect Temi Fagbenle and they let the Valkyries take her from us. She was literally one of the first players to understand and play well with Caitlin Clark. She’s talented af. She’s got that dawg in her. I’m pissed tf off at the Fever right now,” another fan wrote.

Chole Peterson, who writes about the Fever for indystar.com, explained the impact that Fagbenle had on the team in 2024.

“The Golden State Valkyries have picked Temi Fagbenle from the Fever in the expansion draft. Fagbenle was a crucial veteran voice for the Fever this season, and she will be a restricted free agent — meaning the Valkyries can match any offer she gets to retain her in free agency,” Peterson wrote.

It was a quality WNBA Expansion Draft for the Valkyries. Sure, they probably will not compete for a WNBA championship in their first season, but they added a number of players with potential. Perhaps they will shock the WNBA world once again and make a postseason run during the 2025 season.

