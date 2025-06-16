The Indiana Fever continue to be shorthanded, as DeWanna Bonner will miss her second consecutive contest due to personal issues. Bonner's extended absence will force her to miss the Fever's Tuesday night clash with the Connecticut Sun.

Bonner, who missed the Fever's Sunday afternoon game against the New York Liberty, was officially ruled out against the Sun on Monday afternoon. She remains away from the team, dealing with an unspecified issue, according to the Fever-Liberty ABC broadcast.

Bonner, a six-time All-Star, signed with the Fever in the 2024 offseason, following her head coach, Stephanie White. She began the year in the starting lineup before quickly reverting to the bench. Through nine games, Bonner is averaging a career-low 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

Despite not being her vintage self, Bonner's signing significantly influenced Indiana's 2025 championship aspirations. The Fever follow the lead of Caitlin Clark, but adding experienced veterans like Bonner and Sophie Cunningham bumped them from a young, up-and-coming team to title contenders.

While the Fever will not have Bonner on the court, Clark will remain in the lineup for the second straight game. The 2024 Rookie of the Year missed five games with a quad injury before returning against the Liberty.

DeWanna Bonner's history with Sun before Fever

Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25) celebrates her shot with forward DeWanna Bonner (24) during the first half against the Minnesota Lynx of game one of the 2024 WNBA Semi-finals at Target Center.
By missing the game, Bonner forfeits her second opportunity to face her former team. The 37-year-old spent five years with the Sun, playing for the organization from 2020 to 2024. Bonner made three All-Star appearances with the Sun and one All-WNBA team.

Bonner notably played with her fiancée, Alyssa Thomas, on the Sun. The power couple played five seasons together, leading Connecticut to the playoffs each year. Despite their strong partnership on and off the court, both decided to hit the open market in 2024.

Just days before Bonner signed with the Fever, Thomas joined the Phoenix Mercury via sign-and-trade. In doing so, Thomas signed with the franchise that Bonner spent her first 10 years in the league with.