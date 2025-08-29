After Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull suffered a scary concussion with Seattle Storm's Gabby Williams, she spoke out about her recovery. Hull, with two black eyes as a result of the collision, revealed she had a photoshoot after enduring the brutal head injury. However, despite the two shinners, she's OK and cleared to play.

Hull provided an update on her recovery from the collision, per Fever reporter Chloe Peterson.

“So, when it happened, I had a photoshoot on Wednesday on our off day. So, I was like Oh, my God. I'm going to be looking horrible,” Hull said. “Originally, I was like, I just need to get the swelling to go down in my forehead. So, I put on a patch. Slept with it. The next day, I woke up and I was like, ‘The bump is almost gone, but now I have two black eyes.' So, that was tragic, but at this point, unfortunately, I won't be able to hide it. People know. So, I'm just rolling with it.”

Fortunately for Hull, her makeup artist was able to make things better.

“The makeup artist did a really, really, really good job,” Hull added. “And people that hadn't met me before were like, “Oh, I can't even tell.” I'm like, OK. That's good. We'll take it. But I'm hoping they do some editing in post.”

Talked to Lexie Hull post shootaround about her two black eyes, the magic of makeup artists, and the relief she felt when she found out she didn’t have a concussion or facial fracture: pic.twitter.com/m60YzJ2lN7 — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) August 29, 2025

Lexie Hull on her collision in Fever's matchup vs. Storm

Fever guard Lexie Hull survived a scary moment in the Fever's 95-75 win against the Storm. Four days removed from a career night, she suffered the injury after Hull scored a career-high 23 points in a 95-90 loss to the Lynx.

Hull recalled how relieved she was when she found out the head injury wasn't as severe as some thought it was.

“Honestly, when it happened, I was relieved because I could feel myself like I was good to go,” Hull said. “I had felt completely with it. They did all the tests they needed to do and put ice on it right away, tried to keep the swelling down, but I felt good knowing, obviously, it could have been a lot worse. And I'm grateful for the people online wanting to check on me that I'm make sure I'm OK. But I am OK. I've been fully checked out.”

The Fever will face the Sparks on Friday.