The Indiana Fever have been one of the best stories in the WNBA in 2025. Indiana continues to impress despite missing Caitlin Clark and several other important players due to injury. The Fever kept the show going on Sunday, beating the Aces 89-73 in Game 1 of their semifinals series.

Fever guard Sophie Cunningham was stunned by Indiana's dominant performance in Game 1.

Cunningham simply posted “sheeeeeeesh” on social media after the huge win.

Kelsey Mitchell led the way for Indiana, scoring a playoff-career high 34 points en route to victory. It was the second-highest tally in Fever franchise history. Mitchell was lethal from distance, going 4-of-6 from behind the 3-point line.

“I think what you guys see is just me trying to just be a kid in the playground,” Mitchell said.

Fever head coach Stephanie White explained that Indiana wanted to dictate the pace of Game 1. Their strong defensive effort helped accomplish that important goal.

“We wanted to come in and be the aggressor right away to make sure that we were dictating on the defensive end, and we were dictating from a pace standpoint,” White said after the game, per ESPN. “We knew that they were going to make runs. They made a big one in the third and we responded with a big one. It’s one game, it’s a long series. …But to come in here and to be able to steal this one was big for us.”

Indiana's win was a shocking result, especially considering how incredible Las Vegas has played over the last two months.

The Aces closed the regular season with a 16-game winning streak and cruised past the Storm in the opening round. Las Vegas probably felt invincible after A'ja Wilson's MVP fourth MVP win was announced hours before Game 1.

It will be fascinating to see how both teams respond after such a shocking start to their five-game series.

The Fever will attempt to shock the Aces once again in Game 2, which tips off at 9:30PM ET on Tuesday.

Indiana will host Game 3 and (if necessary) Game 4 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse after that.