Facing elimination, the Indiana Fever dug deep on Sunday and defeated A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas in Game 4 of their semifinals series in the 2025 WNBA Playoffs via a score of 90-83 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. With that win, Indiana evened the series at two wins apiece.

That the Fever managed to get this far in the playoffs, let alone force a winner-take-all Game 5 against the Aces is something that's incredible on its own, especially when considering how Indiana has done so despite missing some of its best players.

Among them are star guards Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham. Clark has long been ruled out for the rest of the 2025 season with a groin injury. Cunningham is also done for the remainder of the campaign with an MCL tear.

However, their injuries have not stopped Clark and Cunningham from being present on the bench to cheer for the Fever in the playoffs.

They're not just doing it during the game. Clark and Cunningham are also going all out in their support for Indiana online.

“this team>,” Cunningham wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, following Indiana's Game 4 victory.

Cunningham also reposted an Instagram post by Indiana showing guard Kelsey Mitchell and head coach Stephanie White via Instagram Stories and captioned it with “dubs.”

Article Continues Below

Clark, on the other hand, reshared another Indiana IG post that shows Fever forward Aliyah Boston.

Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark celebrate Fever's Game 4 win over the Aces. 📸: Cunningham's and Clark's IG Stories pic.twitter.com/6SXcszaQB1 — Rex (@Rexwell14) September 29, 2025

Mitchell and Boston out the Fever on their backs and towed the team to a season-extending win. Mitchell led the way for Indiana with 25 points on 9-for-20 shooting from the floor, while Boston collected 24 points to go along with 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

The Fever, who won Game 1 and lost Game 2 and Game 3, were relentless in attacking Las Vegas' defense, and that approach helped them get 34 shots at the foul line, knocking down 26 of those attempts to the chagrin of Aces head coach Becky Hammon.

The Aces, meanwhile, got 31 points from Wilson and 18 from Jackie Young.

Now, Mitchell and the rest of the Fever will look to complete a series comeback this coming Tuesday, when the Aces host Indiana in Game 5 at Michelob ULTRA Arena.