Stephanie White praised the Indiana Fever squad for their performance in the crucial Game 4 win over the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday afternoon.

Indiana trailed 2-1 in the series against Las Vegas. They stunned them in Game 1 on the road before losing Games 2 and 3, putting them on the brink of elimination. However, they made enough plays down the stretch to fend off the Aces and stay alive for one more game while competing for a spot in the WNBA Finals.

White reflected on the win after the game, via WISH-TB News. She was proud of the effort the team gave to beat the Aces with their backs against the wall, understanding what they must do to win the series.

“This from day one has just been a really special group,” White said.

How Stephanie White, Fever performed against Aces

It was an important win for the Fever to get against the Aces, being one victory away from reaching the WNBA Finals.

Rebounding and free-throw shooting made the difference in this matchup. The Fever was physical on the glass as they secured 34 rebounds while making 26 shots at the line. It wasn't the same for the Aces, who grabbed 22 rebounds and only converted eight shots at the charity stripe.

Three players scored in double-digits on Indiana's behalf. Kelsey Mitchell led the way with 25 points, four assists and three rebounds. She shot 9-of-20 from the field, including 2-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line. Aliyah Boston came next with 24 points and 14 rebounds, Odyssey Sims had 18 points and two assists, while Lexie Hull provided seven points and seven rebounds.

The Fever will fight to keep their season alive when they face the Aces in the series-deciding Game 5. The contest will take place on Sept. 30 at 9:30 p.m. ET.