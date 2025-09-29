It's safe to say Sophie Cunningham and the refs don't always see eye-to-eye, but the injured guard only had nice things to say after the Indiana Fever beat the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4.

Cunningham took to X, formerly Twitter, to respond to a post that claimed the Fever “definitely benefited from the whistle” during Game 4.

“And it's about d**n time,” Cunningham said in response. “I honestly thought the refs did a nice job today on both sides!”

Obviously, Cunningham has a history with the refs. She has called them out several times, including during an episode of her Show Me Something podcast.

“I'm not saying that your job is easy,” Cunningham said on the Show Me Something podcast. “But when it is a simple call right in front of your face multiple times, what are you doing? What are you doing?”

The Fever beat the Aces to force Game 5

On Sunday, September 28, 2025, the Fever and Aces played Game 4 in Indiana. The Fever were facing elimination, as they were down 1-2 in the best-of-five series.

However, they were able to overcome the Aces to force a winner-takes-all Game 5. They were led by Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston, who scored 25 and 24 points, respectively.

Their 49 points accounted for more than half of the Fever's points in the win. Odyssey Sims added another 18 points in 25 minutes.

Game 5 will take place on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. The winner will represent the Eastern Conference in the WNBA Finals.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Mercury are awaiting the winner of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. They beat the Minnesota Lynx in four games to advance to the WNBA Finals. Game 1 of the WNBA Finals will take place on Friday, October 3, 2025.

Cunningham previously played for the Mercury, who drafted her in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft out of Missouri. While she is not playing, it would be sweet revenge if the Fever were able to beat the Mercury in the WNBA Finals after they traded her to Indiana.

Her first season with the Fever was cut short during their game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, August 17, 2025. Cunningham tore her MCL during the game. The Fever have had the injury bug in 2025, with stars like Caitlin Clark and Sydney Colson also getting injured.