After narrowly avoiding playoff elimination, injured star Sophie Cunningham is thrilled for her Indiana Fever after their win against the Las Vegas Aces to force a winner-take-all Game 5.

She took to her Instagram Stories to share her excitement about the Fever's latest win. She reposted one of the team's posts from after the game. Cunningham wrote, “dubs,” over the post.

Unfortunately, Cunningham had to watch the Fever beat the Aces to force a Game 5 in the WNBA playoffs. She tore her MCL during a game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, August 17, 2025.

Cunningham was in the midst of her first season with the Fever before her injury occurred. She was averaging 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game before her season-ending injury.

Previously, Cunningham spent six seasons with the Phoenix Mercury, who drafted her in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft.

Before her WNBA career, Cunningham played college basketball at Missouri. She was a star who played at Missouri from 2015 to 2019.

She was traded to the Fever during the 2025 offseason. Cunningham was part of a four-team trade that also included the Dallas Wings and Sun.

The Fever forced Game 5 with their win against the Aces

The Fever are one game away from the WNBA Finals and their second WNBA Championship. Game 4 was tight, but the Fever were able to overcome the Aces.

Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston combined for 49 of the Fever's 90 points. Odyssey Sims added another 18 points. Together, they helped score most of the team's points.

It was a gritty win for the team. The Fever have been hit with the injury bug this year, and they are without stars like Caitlin Clark and Cunningham for their playoff run.

Still, they have found a way to get to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. If they win Game 5 against the Aces, they will make the WNBA Finals.