At the most recent NASCAR Cup Series championship race on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2025, the star of Christy, Sydney Sweeney, met up with 2025 Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham.

The two posed for a picture, which Cunningham posted on her Instagram Stories. Sweeney was wearing sunglasses and an oversized white and red jacket. Cunningham had a baseball jersey on.

Sydney Sweeney and Sophie Cunningham at the NASCAR Cup Series championship race today 🤩 (via @sophaller) pic.twitter.com/ynE9fxuM7J — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

It looks like both of the stars had fun at the event. They are both big stars in their respective fields, and it's awesome to see them meet up.

Why were Sydney Sweeney and Sophie Cunningham at the NASCAR event?

Sweeney is currently promoting her latest project, Christy. It is a biopic about the legendary boxer Christy Martin, whom Sweeney portrays in the movie.

Christy was directed by David Michöd, who co-wrote the script with Mirrah Foulkes. Sweeney stars in it alongside Ben Foster, Merritt Wever, and Katy O'Brian.

The biopic premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). It was part of TIFF's Special Presentations section. It will be released on Nov. 7 by Black Bear Pictures.

Meanwhile, the NASCAR event is the latest journey in Cunningham's offseason. She is an unrestricted free agent for the first time in her career as she heads into her eighth season in the WNBA.

Cunningham is rehabbing her torn MCL injury suffered in Aug. 2025. It happened during the Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025.

She has since gotten surgery to repair the injury, and she is rehabbing it. Hopefully, all goes well, and she is ready to go by the time the 2026 WNBA season begins.

Her WNBA career started with the Phoenix Mercury, who drafted her in the second round of the 2019 WNBA out of Missouri. While in college, Cunningham was named First-team All-SEC three times from 2017 to 2019.

After six seasons with the Mercury, Cunningham was traded to the Fever as part of a four-team trade. Cunningham had a big role in 2025 after injuries to the likes of Caitlin Clark. She played in 30 games, starting 13 of them, and averaged 25.2 minutes per game. She was averaging 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game before her injury.