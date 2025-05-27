The intersection of sport and fashion has no stop sign. Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham has always stood by her fashion choices and holds her own.

So much so that she has garnered a reaction on social media for her latest stylings, on Monday, she posted a clip on Instagram of herself walking into the area as part of the WNBA fashion walk before every game.

“I‘m nicer when I like my outfit,” Cunningham posted. She received praise from fans and even a teammate.

“Wow! Absolutely stunning,” one user posted. “Love her walk,” another said. Her Fever teammate Lexie Hull said “Yesssssss”.

Cunningham is averaging 7 points per game and shooting over 50% from the field thus far. The Fever, one of the most highly touted teams in the WNBA, is off to a 2-2 start.

Her on-court presence is being overshadowed by off-court matters. Cunningham recently broke her silence amid accusations of an affair with Phoenix Suns/Mercury owner Josh Bartlestein. Cunningham played for the Mercury from 2019-2025 before being traded to the Fever.

This all happened after former Suns employee Gene Traylor said in his discrimination lawsuit that he heard about the alleged affair from Bartlestein's associates. Cunningham emphatically denied the accusations.

“I am deeply saddened by the recent false accusations made against me by Gene Traylor, someone I do not know and have never met,” Cunningham stated on X. “Let me be clear: His statements are untrue and extremely hurtful.”

On May 23, Cunningham returned to help the Fever defeat the Atlanta Dream 81-76. She scored nine points and had six rebounds.

In the meantime, she is focused on basketball and cultivating herself as a fashionista in a league where image matters.

Sophie Cunningham's place in the fashion world

The WNBA is known for its players expressing their bold sense of fashion. Cunningham is no different, as she exudes feisty playfulness when she walks into the arena before the game.

Her often colorful outfits are inspired by the reality series Love Island. Cunningham also tends to show off her “bikini tan lines,” which often generates attention from fans on social media.

Meanwhile, her mother, Paula, is very involved in her daughter's fashion choices and often picks out outfits for her.