Recently, the Indiana Fever's season came to a crushing end with an overtime loss to the Las Vegas Aces in Game 5 of their series, with the winner advancing to the WNBA Finals. Making matters even more impressive for the Fever was the plethora of injuries they were dealing with, including superstar Caitlin Clark as well as Sophie Cunningham, both of whom missed the stretch run of the regular season and the entirety of the Fever's playoff push.

Cunningham now faces the prospect of being an unrestricted free agent this offseason and recently during Fever exit interviews, she shed light on what her mindset is as she prepares to undergo that process.

“Sophie Cunningham on if she wants to return to the Fever: ‘I have loved being here, and I don't think that's news to anybody … I've been in the league seven years, and I've never been part of a team like this,'” reported Chloe Peterson of the Indianapolis Star on X, formerly Twitter.

“Cunningham is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Says that she will entertain other teams, other offers,” reported Peterson.

“…but my hope is, I've had a great time here, and I would like to continue that,” said Cunningham.

“I might be blonde, but I can't just not look at other opportunities,” she added.

A big offseason for the Fever

Both Sophie Cunningham and Kelsey Mitchell will be free agents this offseason. Mitchell was one of the many Fever players who stepped up big time this postseason in the absence of both Cunningham and Caitlin Clark, who suffered a groin injury just prior to the All-Star break, one from which she did not return this year.

Still, Fever fans have to be encouraged when they saw their team knock off the Atlanta Dream in the first round and come oh so close to making it to the WNBA Finals without two of their best players in uniform.

In any case, the Fever will have some big time decisions to make over the coming months to ensure that they stay in championship contention for years to come.