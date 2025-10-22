The Los Angeles Rams witnessed Kam Curl lead the defense in tackles during their London trip. That performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars wouldn't be made possible if it weren't for a Sean McVay gesture.

Curl entered 2025 NFL free agency before landing back in L.A. But were other teams interested in the veteran safety?

He unveiled to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team how McVay managed to sway him back to the Rams.

“McVay was the only coach to call me honestly personally. So that really sold me the interest he really had in me,” Curl said. “We had a real good conversation in the plans they had for me and what they see in me.”

Kam Curl dives into embracing Rams culture with Sean McVay

Curl easily made the decision to head back to the Rams' locker room. He then painted a verbal picture of what the locker room attitude was like the moment he returned.

“When I got in the building, I saw the type of coach he is and the coaches he had. The culture is a winning culture. You're still having fun, but when it's time to work, it's definitely time to work,” Curl said.

Curl adds, “He’s a football genius. You can feed off his energy. It’s infectious.”

McVay guided the Rams' rout without Puka Nacu, too, as the leading wide receiver sat out with an ankle ailment.

The veteran defender didn't just rave about McVay. Curl gave a glowing take on Matthew Stafford, his quarterback.

“He's the best thrower of the football, ever,” Curl boldly said.

But he also described the “versatility” Stafford comes with when it comes to his throwing mechanics.

“The different arm angles he can do it, the no-looks that everybody sees, it’s amazing to watch. I ain’t gonna lie,” Curl said. “Going against him in practice, you have to be perfect. Cause he’s going to be perfect on every throw. That just makes us a whole lot better.”

Curl delivered eight tackles in the NFL international game on Sunday. He has two interceptions with four pass deflections this season.