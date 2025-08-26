While Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark is still working her way back into game shape, her teammates are cheering on her off-court successes.

That includes Sophie Cunningham, who shared a photo of a billboard outside of Gainbridge Fieldhouse that features Clark's new logo.

The second-year guard unveiled her signature logo, created with Nike, on Monday, featuring two interlocking C's. The logo appears on the billboard in Cunningham's story with the text “Caitlin was here” underneath and a basketball swishing through the net below that. The Nike Swoosh is, of course, emblazoned in the bottom right.

“Tune in👀Logo collection coming soon,” Clark wrote via X on Monday, announcing the logo. “Signature product dropping 2026.”

This isn't the first time Cunningham and Clark have supported each other on social media. The two seemed to have developed a bond in their first year as teammates, with Clark offering some cheeky support of her own to the viral thirst trap Cunningham posted to her Instagram account on Monday.

“Jeez[,] Sophie,” Clark wrote in the comments. adding another that said she “can't like this.”

The two are keeping it fun off the court, but on the court, the Fever desperately need to right the ship. The Commissioner's Cup champions have lost six of their last eight games and are now just one game ahead of the Los Angeles Sparks for the final playoff spot.

Clark, who is coming back from a groin injury and bone bruise in her left ankle, is back in practice participating in “low-impact” and “non-contact” drills, according to Chloe Peterson of the Indianapolis Star. It's unclear when Clark will be able to return to the lineup, but head coach Stephanie White expressed some optimism on Monday.

“It was a good step, because she got out there on the floor with us for the first time, part of the sort of return to activity thing. But it was all very low maintenance, you know, 5-on-0 low intensity stuff. So I think just getting her back out there, getting her comfortable, and seeing where she goes,” she said, according to Peterson.