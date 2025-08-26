The Indiana Fever signed guard Shey Peddy to a second seven-day hardship contract on Tuesday, the team announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The move comes as the Fever continue to navigate a season riddled with injuries. Peddy, a 36-year-old veteran, has made an immediate impact since joining the team earlier this month. She was previously released by the Los Angeles Sparks in early July.

In her first two games with Indiana, Peddy has averaged 13.0 points and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 81.8% from the field and 85.7% from three-point range. She posted her best outing of the season in Sunday’s 97-84 loss to the league-leading Minnesota Lynx, finishing with 16 points and an assist while going 6-for-7 from the floor and 3-for-3 from beyond the arc in just 18 minutes of action.

Fever sign Shey Peddy to second hardship deal amid injury setbacks

Across eight games this season, including earlier appearances with the Sparks, Peddy is averaging 7.0 points, 2.6 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game while shooting 54.3% from the field and 55.0% from three. She is averaging 22.1 minutes per game overall.

Her re-signing comes at a crucial time for the Fever (19-18), who are battling injuries to several key players. Forward Chloe Bibby has been ruled out for Tuesday night’s matchup against the Seattle Storm (20-18), while guard Sophie Cunningham is out for the remainder of the season after sustaining an injury during the team’s 99-93 overtime win against the Connecticut Sun last week.

The backcourt has been further depleted by season-ending injuries to Sydney Colson, who tore her ACL earlier in August, and Aari McDonald, who suffered a broken bone in her right foot in early August.

Caitlin Clark’s status also remains uncertain as she deals with multiple injuries, including a groin strain and a newly identified bone bruise in her left ankle. According to Indianapolis Star reporter Chloe Peterson, the 23-year-old guard was seen participating in light, non-contact drills during Sunday’s shootaround — marking her first on-court activity with the team since she reaggravated the groin injury on July 15.

Indiana enters Tuesday’s game looking to rebound from back-to-back losses to the Lynx. The matchup against Seattle tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.