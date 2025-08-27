Despite still being unable to return to the court, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark unveiled her new official Nike logo, an announcement that energized both her fans and her teammates. The reveal marked the beginning of her own product line, which will include apparel coming this fall and a future signature shoe scheduled for 2026.

The presentation kicked off with a video posted on her social media channels. The clip showed a truck hauling massive billboards featuring Clark’s interlocking “CC” logo, followed by confirmation that her exclusive line will arrive in 2026. The design symbolizes her connection with fans, with a smaller hidden “C” inside representing how her game was built on passion and perseverance.

By the time the Fever arrived at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the night had already turned into a celebration. Fans in attendance received a white t-shirt with Clark’s logo, while those seated behind the baskets were handed thundersticks with the same design. The team labeled the occasion a “Clark-out,” creating a white wave across the stands for the matchup against the Storm.

Clark herself showcased her refreshed brand during her pregame entrance outfit. A video shared on social media showed her in a black Nike crop top and pants patterned with her logo, paired with white sneakers and a metallic chain belt ending in her emblem. Smiling as she walked into the arena, she pointed out each detail:

“Feels good!” I've got the pants, got the charms, necklace, zipper, everything,” she said.

The evening also brought new announcements for fans eager to grab her official merchandise. Nike confirmed two special drops ahead of the 2026 shoe launch: a navy-and-yellow t-shirt available September 1, and a larger apparel collection featuring her logo coming October 1. Fever coach Stephanie White described the moment as “special,” emphasizing how Clark continues to make an impact both on and off the court.

Even while sidelined, the event made clear that Clark’s influence remains central not just for Fever fans, but also for the broader stage of women’s sports. Her official Nike logo marks the beginning of future releases while solidifying her place as one of basketball’s most significant cultural figures today.