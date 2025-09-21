The Indiana Fever have spent the 2025 season rewriting expectations. Once dismissed as a rebuilding team, they’ve battled adversity and punched their ticket to the semifinals for the first time in a decade. Now, facing the defending champion Las Vegas Aces, the Fever are in uncharted territory. Yet, they are also playing with house money. To turn this Cinderella run into something even bigger, they must combine grit and execution to stand toe-to-toe with one of the WNBA’s dynasties.

A breakthrough year

The Fever finished the 2025 regular season with a 24-20 record, earning the No. 6 seed in the playoffs. In the first round, they faced the 3rd-seeded Atlanta Dream in a best-of-three series. After dropping Game 1, Indiana bounced back with a dominant 77-60 win at home. They then clinched the series with a thrilling 87-85 victory in Game 3. It was the franchise’s first playoff series win since 2015. Remarkably, the Fever advanced despite losing five players to season-ending injuries, including star guard Caitlin Clark.

Game 3 highlighted the team’s resolve. Despite trailing for nearly 30 minutes, the Fever stayed composed and executed down the stretch to close out the Dream. That poise mirrored the resilience they had shown all season. They just refused to let injuries derail their postseason ambitions.

After the decisive win, Kelsey Mitchell and Natasha Howard praised head coach Stephanie White for her steady leadership. More than any single performance, it has been Indiana’s chemistry and cohesion that fueled their playoff breakthrough and continues to define their inspiring run.

Here we will look at and discuss what the Indiana Fever must do to beat the Aces make it to the 2025 WNBA Finals.

Embrace grit and resilience

Indiana’s playoff survival has been fueled by determination. Without Clark and several other key contributors, the Fever have relied on hustle, defensive toughness, and emotional unity. Their resilience was on full display in Game 3 against Atlanta, especially when they scored the final seven points to stun the Dream on the road.

Against the Aces, this mindset becomes even more critical. Las Vegas is deeper, more experienced, and armed with MVP A’ja Wilson. Indiana will have to lean into its identity as a scrappy, relentless team. Diving for loose balls and winning the rebounding battle could be the difference between staying close and being overwhelmed.

Get more from Kelsey Mitchell and the supporting cast

Kelsey Mitchell has been Indiana’s offensive engine. She averaged over 23 points per game in the first round and commanded the floor with confidence. Her ability to score off the dribble, knock down threes, and create for others makes her the Fever’s most dangerous weapon.

However, Mitchell cannot carry the offense alone. To beat Las Vegas, Indiana needs a reliable third scorer behind Mitchell and Aliyah Boston. Natasha Howard could be that option, with her veteran savvy and ability to score inside and out. Lexie Hull finding her stroke from beyond the arc would also be transformative. She could give the Fever floor spacing they sorely lacked in the first round (29.0 percent from three). Meanwhile, point guard Odyssey Sims and role players like Shey Peddy and Aerial Powers must chip in consistently. Multiple scoring threats will keep the Aces’ defense honest and prevent them from overloading on Mitchell or Boston.

Limit turnovers and control the pace

Las Vegas thrives on forcing turnovers and turning them into transition points. If the Fever get careless with the ball, they risk being run off the floor. Protecting possessions must be a priority. A disciplined approach will keep the Aces from dictating tempo.

Article Continues Below

Speaking of tempo, the Fever must control the pace. Note that the Aces excel in high-speed, high-scoring games. Indiana’s best chance lies in slowing things down, grinding out possessions, and conserving energy for late-game execution. By keeping scores manageable and maximizing every trip down the court, the Fever can drag Las Vegas into uncomfortable territory.

The Boston-Wilson battle inside

Perhaps the most fascinating subplot of the semifinals is the clash between Wilson and Boston. These are two South Carolina legends now battling on the WNBA’s biggest stage. Wilson has dominated Indiana historically. She has scored 20 or more in nine of their last 10 meetings. Yet Boston has proven she can make Wilson work. Recall that she held Wilson to just 36.0 percent shooting on contested attempts during the 2025 regular season.

For Indiana, Boston must not only defend Wilson but also contribute offensively. Her ability to establish post position, draw fouls, and capitalize on mismatches will be critical. If she can hold her own against Wilson, it gives Indiana the foundation to compete. If Wilson dominates unchecked, the series could be short.

Defend without fouling

The Fever have struggled with fouls all year. Against Las Vegas, that weakness could be fatal. The Aces thrive at the free throw line, punishing undisciplined defenders. Indiana must commit to verticality in the paint and trust rotations rather than gambling. Keeping Boston, Howard, and Mitchell out of foul trouble is non-negotiable if the Fever want to stay competitive across a long series.

Seizing the opportunity

The Fever enter the semifinals as underdogs. However, they’ve been in that role all season. To make the Finals, they must embrace their resilience, demand more from Mitchell’s supporting cast, protect the basketball, and control tempo. Boston must rise to the challenge of Wilson, while the entire team must defend with discipline.

This Indiana squad has already defied the odds, silencing doubters and reestablishing itself as a contender. Now, with momentum and belief on their side, they have a chance to make history. The road is daunting, but the Fever have proven they are built to fight.