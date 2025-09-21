The Las Vegas Aces are no strangers to deep playoff runs. With two championships in the last four years and a roster stacked with star power, they’ve become the model of sustained excellence in the WNBA. Even for a team accustomed to winning, though, the 2025 postseason has already presented a few scares. Now, as they prepare for a semifinal showdown against the surging Indiana Fever, the Aces must tighten their game and lean into their identity if they hope to reach the Finals once again.

Tested but advancing

The Aces have advanced to the WNBA Semifinals following a victory over the Seattle Storm in the first round of the 2025 playoffs. This comes after the team closed the regular season on a 16-game win streak. That establishing them as a top contender with MVP A'ja Wilson leading the charge. Of course, they will need more consistent offensive support to advance further in the postseason.

In their first-round playoff series, Las Vegas won handily in Game 1 at home, then faltered late in Game 2 as Seattle outscored them 25-14 in the fourth quarter. Last Thursday, the Aces recovered in a nail-biting Game 3. They pulled out a 74-73 win after Jackie Young’s late putback of Wilson’s miss sealed the victory.

Head coach Becky Hammon voiced concern about her team’s three-point struggles. She noted that they went just 3-of-12 from beyond the arc in Game 3. That put even more pressure on Wilson, who shouldered a massive workload. Still, the Aces’ ‘big three' of Wilson, Young, and Chelsea Gray proved decisive in pulling them through. Hammon also acknowledged that defensive lapses in Game 2 nearly cost them the series. Ultimately, being pushed to the brink may have been the wake-up call the Aces needed before taking on Indiana in the semifinals.

Here we will look at and discuss what the Las Vegas Aces must do to make it to the 2025 WNBA Finals.

Handle the Fever’s momentum and history

The Fever enter this series with renewed confidence. They took the regular-season series 2-1 against the Aces. That's even without Caitlin Clark in their two victories. However, those matchups came before Las Vegas went on its multi-game tear that thrust them back into the title conversation. Historically, the Aces have dominated the Fever, winning 16 straight meetings prior to this season. That’s the second-longest streak against one opponent in league history.

The duel between Wilson and Aliyah Boston will dominate headlines. Still, the backcourt battle could be just as pivotal. Indiana’s Kelsey Mitchell brings explosive scoring, while Las Vegas counters with the steady playmaking of Gray, the two-way brilliance of Young, and the streaky but dangerous Jewell Loyd. On paper, the Aces’ depth and postseason experience stand out. This marks their seventh straight semifinals appearance, while Indiana hasn’t reached this stage since 2015.

Wilson’s dominance needs support

Wilson remains the centerpiece of everything the Aces do. Her 38-point eruption in Game 3 against Seattle was a reminder that she is the best player on the floor most nights. Beyond her scoring, Wilson dominated the glass, protected the rim, and facilitated offense when double-teamed. She will once again be asked to carry the load. That's particularly true against Boston’s physical defense.

Yet Las Vegas knows Wilson cannot do it all. Against the Storm, Wilson, Young, and Gray combined for 64 of the team’s 74 points in the decisive Game 3. That imbalance highlights a troubling reliance on their core trio. For the Aces to advance, they need consistent contributions from role players. Loyd, in particular, must rediscover her shooting touch to keep defenses honest. Her ability to space the floor could be the difference between grinding out wins and taking control of games early.

Win the defensive battle

Defense has always been the backbone of Las Vegas’s success. That said, lapses nearly cost them against Seattle. In Game 2, Hammon lamented her team’s failure to ‘guard the entirety of the court.' This allowed the Storm to exploit gaps. Against the Fever, those lapses could be fatal.

Indiana thrives when Mitchell gets hot and Boston controls the paint. Young will take the lead on Mitchell defensively. However, Wilson emphasized that one player cannot do it alone. Team rotations, communication, and collective effort will be critical to forcing the Fever into tough shots and limiting second-chance opportunities. If the Aces replicate the defensive intensity that carried them through Game 1 of the first round, they will have the edge.

Control the perimeter game

One of the Aces’ biggest vulnerabilities has been inconsistency from beyond the arc. Their 3-of-12 outing in Game 3 underscored how dangerous it is to rely solely on Wilson’s interior dominance. Against a disciplined Fever defense, perimeter shooting could determine the series. Gray’s ability to knock down threes, paired with Loyd’s streaky scoring, must improve. Hitting timely shots will not only ease the burden on Wilson. It should also stretch Indiana’s defense, creating space for drives and post touches.

Trust experience and composure

The Aces’ greatest advantage might not show up on the stat sheet, though. That's experience. With seven consecutive semifinal appearances, they know how to handle postseason pressure. Indiana, by contrast, is charting unfamiliar territory. That composure helped Las Vegas survive Seattle’s late surge. It will also be essential in what promises to be a physical, emotional series.

Hammon’s steady leadership, Gray’s clutch playmaking, and Wilson’s unmatched drive form a foundation that few teams can match. If the Aces avoid foul trouble, play their defensive system, and get even modest scoring contributions beyond their stars, they have the blueprint to reach yet another Finals.