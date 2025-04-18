Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson shared her advice for the incoming class of WNBA rookies ahead of the 2025 season, encouraging them to embrace learning and not shy away from asking questions.

Wilson, a two-time WNBA champion and one of the league’s most accomplished veterans, reflected on her own early years in the league when asked what advice she would offer to the newly drafted players. Her message was clear: be curious and open.

“I got a lot of advice,” Wilson said in a video shared by USA Today. “I think the biggest thing that I could share is just telling the young group, just be a sponge. Don't be afraid to ask questions coming in.”

The 2025 WNBA Draft featured standout prospects including Paige Bueckers, Dominique Malonga and Hailey Van Lith. With the regular season set to begin May 16, rookies now face the challenge of transitioning from college to the professional level.

Wilson acknowledged the pressure rookies often face, especially when stepping into major roles quickly.

“Sometimes you feel like you have been handed a whole franchise as a rookie, and that's hard,” she said. “It's not like a freshman, where you have your seniors.”A

Las Vegas Aces star shares advice for WNBA rookies

Despite that pressure, Wilson emphasized the importance of confidence and connection.

“You have to show up and know that you deserve to be here and ask those questions when you might get stumped,” she said. “So ask questions and be sponge to the knowledge.”

Wilson’s comments come as the Aces prepare for another title run this season after winning back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023. The Aces did not pick in the first round of this year’s draft due to a prior penalty for violating WNBA rules about player benefits.

With a new wave of rookies entering the league and veterans like Wilson offering guidance, the 2025 season promises to blend experience with emerging talent.