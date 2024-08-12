Las Vegas Aces and the WNBA are under scrutiny following a federal lawsuit filed by three-time WNBA All-Star Dearica Hamby, who alleges she faced discrimination, intimidation, and retaliation from the team after announcing her pregnancy. The lawsuit, filed Monday by Hamby’s attorneys, Dana Sniegocki, Erin Norgaard and Artur Davis of HKM Employment Attorneys, details a series of events that culminated in Hamby being traded to the Los Angeles Sparks in January 2023.

Hamby, who had been a key player for the Aces, helping the team secure its first WNBA championship in September 2022, alleges that her treatment by the team changed dramatically after she informed Aces coach Becky Hammon and other staff of her pregnancy in August 2022. According to the lawsuit, Hamby was initially offered a two-year contract extension, along with various enticements, including team-provided housing and coverage of private school tuition for her daughter, Amaya. However, following her public announcement of her pregnancy on Sept. 20, 2022, Hamby claims the promised benefits were withdrawn, and she was subjected to bullying and false accusations from Hammon, who questioned her commitment to the team.

The situation escalated when Hamby asked Hammon directly if she was being traded because of her pregnancy. Hammon allegedly did not deny the accusation, responding instead with, “What do you want me to do?” On Jan. 21, 2023, the Aces announced that Hamby had been traded to the Los Angeles Sparks.

Dearica Hamby also targets WNBA in lawsuit

Hamby’s lawsuit highlights what she describes as a failure by the WNBA to adequately address her allegations. Although the league conducted an investigation, it has not released the details of its findings. The investigation led to a two-game suspension for Hammon for violating league and team “Respect in the Workplace” policies and the stripping of a future first-round draft pick from the Aces. However, the trade was not rescinded.

Hamby’s attorneys argue that the WNBA’s response was insufficient and failed to protect the rights of pregnant athletes in the league.

“The WNBA is, at its core, a workplace, and federal laws have long shielded pregnant women from discrimination on the job,” they said in a statement. “The world champion Aces exiled Dearica Hamby for becoming pregnant, and the WNBA responded with a light tap on the wrist.”

Hamby filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) in September 2023 and received her “Notice of Right to Sue” from the EEOC on May 23, 2024. The lawsuit is now set to test the legal protections for women athletes in professional sports, particularly in the context of pregnancy and workplace rights.