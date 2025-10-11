A'ja Wilson achieved basketball history with her WNBA Finals MVP after the Las Vegas Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 97-86 in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals on Friday night.

Going into the game, Las Vegas had a 3-0 series lead over Phoenix, having Game 4 as the series clincher. Wilson has had an excellent series going into the contest, knowing she needed to show her best in the title-clinching victory.

In 36 minutes of action, Wilson put up a stat line of 31 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and two steals. She shot 7-of-21 from the field and 17-of-19 from the free-throw line.

Wilson shined as the best player on the court, taking home the WNBA Finals MVP award with the Aces' four-game sweep over the Mercury. Throughout the series, she averaged 28.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks per game.

It marked the third Finals MVP trophy of her career, making history in the process, per WNBA insider Alexa Philippou. She became the first WNBA or NBA player to win the scoring title, MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and Finals MVP in the same season.

ARE WE SURPRISED? A’Ja Wilson's DOMINANCE in the WNBA Finals gets rewarded as she wins the WNBA Finals MVP award 🏆 🔥 28.5 PPG

🔥 11.8 RPG

🔥 4.0 APG

🔥 2.0 BPG This is her THIRD Finals MVP trophy! pic.twitter.com/mArzYjDwEn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 11, 2025

How A'ja Wilson, Aces played against Mercury

Article Continues Below

A'ja Wilson continues to stack her resume with incredible achievements, cementing herself as one of the best WNBA players in history. The Aces' series win over the Mercury is a major example of that.

Las Vegas had the upper hand over Phoenix, who missed their star player Satou Sabally due to a concussion. This limited the potency of the Mercury offense despite their resilience in fighting through adversity.

Perimeter shooting and turnovers made the difference in the series decider. The Aces excelled by making 12 3-pointers at a 38.7% clip while limiting their turnovers to just seven. It wasn't the same for the Mercury, only making five triples with 27.8% accuracy while turning the ball over 18 times.

Five players scored in double-digits on Las Vegas' behalf, including Wilson. Jackie Young had a solid display of 18 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, and a steal. She shot 5-of-14 overall, including 1-of-6 from downtown, and 7-of-8 from the charity stripe. Chelsea Gray came next with 18 points and four rebounds, Jewell Loyd had 12 points and four rebounds, while Dana Evans provided 10 points and two assists.

The Aces will enjoy their third WNBA title in the last four years. As a result, they continue their reign as the league's top dynasty in the current era.