A'ja Wilson made history during the 2025 WNBA Finals, breaking two significant playoff records previously held by Napheesa Collier as the Las Vegas Aces took a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Phoenix Mercury.

In Game 3, Wilson officially surpassed Collier for the most points in a single playoff run and also passed her for the most stocks, according to a post from I Talk Hoops. Collier had set the previous marks during the 2024 postseason with 285 points and 48 stocks.

Through Game 3 of the Finals, Wilson has piled up 291 points and 50 stocks in the 2025 postseason, with both totals still climbing as the Aces close in on the championship.

Aces star's dominant WNBA Finals performance

The records were broken during a Finals run where Wilson has been unstoppable. Through three games, she's averaging 27.7 points and 12.7 rebounds, but it was her Game 3 heroics that stole the show.

With their season on the line at home, the Mercury battled back from a 17-point deficit to tie the game at 88-88. Just 0.3 seconds remained when Wilson received the ball and hit a fadeaway jumper over two defenders to seal the 90-88 victory. Her 34 points and 14 rebounds pushed the Aces to the brink of another championship.

That performance marked Wilson's ninth career 30-point playoff game, extending her own WNBA record. It was her fourth such game in the 2025 postseason alone, also a single-postseason record, according to ESPN's Alexa Philippou. She also became the first player in WNBA Finals history to post back-to-back games with 25+ points and 10+ rebounds.

At 29, Wilson has turned clutch moments into her calling card. The four-time MVP doesn't just dominate statistically; she delivers when the stakes are highest, making her the most dangerous player in postseason basketball. With the Aces one win away from their third title in four years, Wilson's legacy as a championship performer continues to grow.