The Las Vegas Aces are just a win away from capturing their third crown in four seasons after escaping the Phoenix Mercury, 90-88, in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals at PHX Arena on Wednesday.

After being down by as much as 17 points, the Mercury mounted a furious rally in the fourth quarter to keep the game close. A'ja Wilson, however, drained the game-winning bucket with 0.9 seconds left, adding to her long list of heroics for the Aces.

Phoenix had a chance to send the game into overtime, but DeWanna Bonner missed her 13-foot jumper.

Now, the Mercury's back is against the wall, and their fans were in disbelief after the Aces took Game 3 for a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

“Thanks for ruining my night,” said @Champagnemamii_.

“Mercury start hot. Aces then couldn’t miss, recover every random bounce, and referees ruin momentum throughout with extremely controversial calls to aid the Aces. Insane comeback, then an injury late. A’ja, GW. Bonner tying shot comes up just short. No words,” added @NATE_HIATT.

That Aces/Mercury was game. (Kahleah) Copper was unreal in the 4th. But you can’t stop A’ja,” wrote @un0_dos_TreY.

“Nate Tibbets not making in-game adjustments is killing this team,” posted @iAMmellyMEL.

“Nate! How the f*** you gonna let Wilson get the ball on the top of the key to win the game?” asked @whYtimK666.

“Pathetic. 15-point comeback in the 4th just to continue to lose. GG, give the rings to the Aces already. I'm sick of watching this trash,” commented @baitedhaha.

Wilson had a monster performance of 34 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks to lead the Aces. Bonner, meanwhile, had a double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for the Mercury.

Las Vegas has a chance to make history in Game 4 on Friday by becoming the first team to win the championship in a best-of-seven format.