PHOENIX– A'ja Wilson is becoming one-of-one. After Wilson helped the Las Vegas Aces win the 2025 WNBA championship, she capped an unbelievable season.

Winning the MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, as well as Finals MVP, all in the same year, is unheard of. Funny enough, she joined Michael Jordan's territory of becoming the fourth-ever player to win four MVPs before 30 years old.

The others? Jordan, LeBron James, and Wilt Chamberlain.

Funny enough, she had no idea about the comparisons, despite social media blasting the narrative. When she received wind of it, Wilson gave credit where she felt it was due.

A’ja Wilson shared her thoughts with being compared to Michael Jordan. “When you’re compared to legends, that means you’re doing something right, and I’m so grateful but I would never be who I am without my teammates.” pic.twitter.com/emjTFxxtrJ — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) October 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

“When you're compared to greats, when you're compared to legends, that means you're doing something right,” Wilson said.

“I'm so grateful, but I would never be who I am without my teammates. They are really the true MJ's. They come in to work really, really good, and so I'm appreciative of that.”

A'ja Wilson credits Aces teammates for being like Michael Jordan

Similar to Jordan, Wilson has had some incredible teammates. Players like Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray, and Jewell Loyd make life easier for her.

However, they also push and challenge her to work as hard as anyone. Not to mention, head coach Becky Hammon is the engine that makes Las Vegas run.

She's been a major supporter, and arguably the biggest supporter of Wilson's greatness. Before Game 4, the head coach explained that her MVP is alone on Mount Everest.

Considering she is in the thick of her career, that is quite the compliment. Even though she hasn't reached 30, her fourth WNBA title is reaching her closer to the WNBA greatest player of all time status.

When her career is said and done, Wilson could impact the league much like Jordan did in his hayday.