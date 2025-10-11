The Las Vegas Aces won their third WNBA championship in four seasons with a dominant 97-86 victory over the Phoenix Mercury in Game 4 of the Finals on Friday, completing a four-game sweep in the league’s first-ever best-of-seven championship series. The win completed an outstanding Finals performance for the Aces, who averaged over 90 points per game in the series.

A’ja Wilson, the league’s regular-season MVP, led Las Vegas with 31 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 blocks, winning her second career WNBA Finals MVP award. She made history as the first WNBA or NBA player to win the leading scorer honor, MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and Finals MVP in a single season. In 36 minutes, Wilson finished with 31 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks, and 2 steals, shooting 7-of-21 from the field and 17-of-19 from the line.

Another consistent performer for the Aces was “Point Gawd” Chelsea Gray, who made history, becoming the first player to win both a WNBA championship and an Unrivaled League championship in the same year. Gray, one of five Las Vegas stars to have been on the roster for all three titles, finished Game 4 with 18 points, hitting 4-of-9 from beyond the arc. She also added 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. Earlier in 2025, Gray captained Rose Basketball Club to the inaugural Unrivaled League championship, where they defeated Vinyl Basketball Club 62-54, and won the Finals MVP nod.

Jackie Young contributed 18 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists, while Jewell Loyd and Dana Evans combined for 22 points off the bench. The Aces built a 30-21 lead after the first quarter on 55% shooting and maintained control despite a fourth-quarter Mercury rally that cut the deficit to six. Phoenix’s Kahleah Copper led the Mercury with 30 points, while Alyssa Thomas recorded a 17-point, 12-rebound, 10-assist triple-double, though injuries limited her effectiveness. Phoenix coach Nate Tibbetts was ejected late in the third quarter after receiving two technical fouls.

Las Vegas overcame a slow start to the season, winning only 9 of their first 20 games before finishing the regular season on a 16-game winning streak to claim the No. 2 playoff seed with a 30-14 record. In the playoffs, the Aces scraped past the Seattle Storm in the first round and defeated the Indiana Fever in a hard-fought semifinal before cruising past the Mercury in the Finals.