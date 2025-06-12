The Las Vegas Aces have been struggling to start the 2025 WNBA season with a record of 4-3. Coming into their home game against the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday, the Aces made a couple of roster moves in hopes of trying to get the team back on track. The first move was to cut training camp invitee Crystal Bradford. The second roster move the Aces made was to sign veteran Joyner Holmes, the team announced.

With the move to add Joyner Holmes, the Aces active roster now stands at 11 players. Holmes will provide the Aces with much-needed help in the frontcourt as they are currently without two impact players in that regard. Megan Gustafson is sidelined due to a leg injury and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus is out due to pregnancy. Both players are expected back at some point during this season.

Holmes re-joins the Aces after a brief stint with the team during the 2021 season during which she appeared in four games. A six-year WNBA veteran, Holmes was originally selected by the Seattle Storm with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft.

She was in training camp this year with the Dallas Wings, but ended up being one of their final roster cuts before the start of the regular season. Holmes spent last season with the Storm, appearing in 27 games at a little over eight minutes per game. She averaged 2.9 points and 1.8 rebounds with splits of 42.3 percent shooting from the field and 63.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Holmes’ career also includes stints with the New York Liberty, Connecticut Sun and Los Angeles Sparks in addition to the Storm and the Aces. Holmes is a bit of a tweener forward who possesses some ball-handling and passing ability, and can be a presence on the glass.

The Aces current frontcourt depth chart includes A’ja Wilson and Kian Stokes as starters, with rookies Elizabeth Kitley and Aaliyah Nye as the reserves. Holmes gives the team a veteran option in the second unit.