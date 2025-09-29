A'ja Wilson made exclusive WNBA playoff history following her performance in Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals between the Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever on Sunday afternoon.

In 36 minutes of action, Wilson finished with an excellent stat line of 31 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three steals, and three blocks. She shot 14-of-24 from the field and 3-of-6 from the free-throw line.

Her efforts in the Game 4 matchup made WNBA history, per reporter Alexa Philippou. It marked the second time a player achieved 30 points, three steals and three blocks in a playoff game. Wilson is the only one to do it, last achieving it in 2023.

“Players with 30 points, 3 blocks and 3 steals in a game in WNBA postseason history: *A'ja Wilson in 2023. *A'ja Wilson today,” Philippou wrote.

How A'ja Wilson, Aces played against Fever

Article Continues Below

Despite A'ja Wilson's usually historic efforts, it wasn't enough as the Aces fell short 90-83 to the Fever in Game 4. As a result, the series is even at two games apiece.

Las Vegas missed its chance to close out Indiana early and advance to the WNBA Finals with plenty of rest to use. Losing Game 4 means they will need to one more game in this series to have a chance at moving on to the next round.

Rebounding and free-throw shooting made the difference in this matchup. The Fever was physical on the glass as they secured 34 rebounds while making 26 shots at the line. It wasn't the same for the Aces, who grabbed 22 rebounds and only converted eight shots at the charity stripe.

Three players scored in double-digits on Las Vegas' behalf, including Wilson. Jackie Young had a solid display of 18 points, nine assists and five rebounds. She shot 6-of-10 overall, including 2-of-4 from downtown, and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. Chelsea Gray came next with 12 points and nine assists, while NaLyssa Smith provided eight points and two rebounds.

The Aces will fight to keep their season alive when they host the Fever in the series-deciding Game 5. The contest will take place on Sept. 30 at 9:30 p.m. ET.