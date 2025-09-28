The Indiana Fever received a pair of injury updates heading into Sunday's pivotal WNBA Semifinals Game 4 against the Las Vegas Aces.

Lexie Hull no longer has an injury designation after putting up 16 points and 10 rebounds in the Fever's Game 3 loss to the Aces on Friday night. She will be good to go after making eight 3-pointers over the course of the past two games, which is a franchise mark for the Fever.

The 6-foot-1 guard out of Stanford had 7.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in the regular season. The 2022 first-round pick has elevated her play in the playoffs, putting up 10.5 points per game in just over 31 minutes of action per game.

Damiris Dantas will remain out with a concussion as the Fever play for their season on Sunday. She did watch Friday's Game 3 loss from the bench with the team, but she has not practiced since sustaining the concussion on September 11.

Dantas, a 6-foot-4 forward out of Brazil, averaged 4.6 points and 2.4 rebounds per game for the Fever in 11.6 minutes per game this season. Her career-high in points per game of 12.9 came back in 2020 with the Minnesota Lynx.

Aside from the season-ending injuries to Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark sustained earlier in the year, the rest of the Fever roster remains intact. Clark and Cunningham leave a combined 25.1 points-per-game hole as the Fever look to stay alive in the WNBA Playoffs, and they recover from their injuries.

The Aces have maintained a clean injury report throughout the WNBA Semifinals as they aim to make their third Finals appearance in the past four years.

The Fever fell 84-72 to the Aces on Friday night to fall behind 2-1 in their best-of-five Semifinal series. Indiana must win Game 4 on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. EST in order to keep their season alive.