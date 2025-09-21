After a very difficult start to the season, the Las Vegas Aces look like their championship selves once again. Despite a big scare in the first round against the Seattle Storm, the Aces rebounded from having their winning streak snapped in Game 2 to win a nail biting Game 3 and advance to the semifinals.

A big factor in the Aces' turnaround this season was a second half explosion from A'ja Wilson. The star center was unquestionably the best player in the WNBA during the back half of the season, and she was rewarded for that on Sunday with her fourth WNBA MVP award.

After receiving her trophy, an emotional Wilson sent a message to some of the people who have counted her out when talking to her Aces teammates.

"They counted us out, they wrote us all off, but we showed up every single day and we worked our asses off… it has my name on it… but this one is all of us." An emotional A'ja Wilson to her Aces teammates after winning her 4th MVP 🥹 (via @WNBA)pic.twitter.com/5tTodQRiQV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 21, 2025

Article Continues Below

“It hasn't been easy for us,” Wilson said. “They counted us out, they wrote us all off, but we showed up every single day and we worked our asses off… it has my name on it and it's gonna be that, but this one is all of us. There is no that without each and every one of you guys.”

The Aces were just seconds from going home in Game 3 against the Storm, but a putback bucket by Jackie Young in the final minute and a clutch defensive stop from Las Vegas helped them get over the top and get the win. Now, Wilson and company are into the semifinals against the shorthanded Indiana Fever. That best-of-five series will tip off on Sunday in Sin City.

Wilson finished the season averaging 23.4 points and 10.2 rebounds per game for the No. 2 seed Aces, who are chasing their third title in the last four years with Wilson leading the way on the floor. This team has struggled to mesh at times after trading away Kelsey Plum and bringing in Jewell Loyd this offseason, but now it is firing on all cylinders heading into the final four.

The four-time MVP has been at her best in three postseason games so far, averaging 29.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game in those contests. She is also making an impact defensively with 2.3 steals and two blocks a night in these playoffs. Her 38-point explosion in Game 3 on Thursday was a primary reason the Aces were even in position to win the game, and now she will have a chance to make a big impact on another series.