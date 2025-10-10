The Las Vegas Aces stand on the brink of history, just one win away from their third WNBA championship in four years, all thanks to the unstoppable dominance of A’ja Wilson.

Now in her eighth season, Wilson has been the heartbeat of Las Vegas, and she proved it once again in their 90–88 win over the Phoenix Mercury in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals. After Phoenix stormed back from a 17-point deficit to tie the game, Wilson hit a clutch turnaround jumper with 0.3 seconds left over Alyssa Thomas to clinch a 90–88 victory and a 3–0 series lead.

As such performances have become routine, Aces head coach Becky Hammon didn’t hesitate to call Wilson the greatest player the league has ever seen.

“She’s at the top of the list,” Hammon declared. “She’s already done things that nobody else has done… She’s sitting alone on Everest. There’s no one else there,” (h/t Meghan L. Hall of USA Today).

The praise comes with plenty of proof. Wilson, crowned the 2025 Kia WNBA Most Valuable Player for a record fourth time, has assembled one of the most decorated resumes in league history. The 29-year-old star also shared her third Defensive Player of the Year award with Minnesota Lynx's Alanna Smith this season, reinforcing her dominance on both ends of the floor.

During the 2025 regular season, she averaged 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 1.6 steals per game, while leading the league in scoring for the second consecutive year and in blocks for the fifth time. She also scored the most total points (937) and achieved the highest efficiency rating in the league (29.2)

In the playoffs so far, she is averaging 26.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game, including her ninth career 30-point playoff performance in Game 3, where she finished with 34 points and 14 rebounds and broke her own Las Vegas franchise record for most points in a Finals game and set a new WNBA postseason record for total points.

Moreover, she also became the only player in league history to post nine consecutive playoff games with at least 25 points and 10 rebounds, surpassing legends like Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, and Lisa Leslie in the process.

Since being drafted first overall in 2018 by the Aces, Wilson has rewritten the WNBA record books. A four-time MVP, three-time Defensive Player of the Year, seven-time All-Star, and two-time champion (2022, 2023), she also became the Las Vegas all-time leading scorer in 2024 and remains the only player in league history to post multiple seasons with ten or more 30-point games.

Now, she has a chance to lead her team to another championship when Game 4 tips off Friday at 8:00 p.m. ET.