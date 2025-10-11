PHOENIX– Now that the Las Vegas Aces have won the 2025 WNBA Finals, the CBA negotiations are the next priority. As soon as players like Chelsea Gray made their way to the podium to speak to reporters, it felt like it was a matter of time before someone asked.

To close out the press conference, the Aces players were asked about the ongoing CBA negotiations and how they want to be represented. Gray spoke up and shared a sentiment that WNBA fans feel.

“When you have great players, you need to treat them like that,” Gray said. Immediately after, Finals MVP A'ja Wilson shook a tambourine she brought with her.

Gray laughed, but continued her statement following Wilson's intermission.

“Top to bottom…there’s been a lot of eyes on this league & everybody’s been stepping up to the plate and putting on performances that’s legendary…when you have a league of people like that, it needs to be treated as such.

“That's payment, treatment, revenue share…when you have players like that at the forefront of change you have to pay them like that because there’s no league without the players.”

Aces' Chelsea Gray echoes a familiar WNBA and CBA sentiment

Gray is the latest player to make a statement about the ongoing negotiations. Most infamously, Napheesa Collier blasted the CBA negotiations, and even talked about personal conversations with commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

Also, players like Satou Sabally have spoken up about the issue. Even Gray's teammate, Wilson, spoke out about the WNBA and Engelbert specifically.

There is time, as there is until October 31 to reach a consensus for a new CBA. However, that deadline is looking more and more bleak by each day.

Regardless of what happens, plenty of compromise will need to happen for a new agreement. No matter what, everyone knows where the players stand on negotiations.