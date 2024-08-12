At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum etched their names into history with a remarkable achievement. They are the only players to win gold medals in both 3×3 and 5×5 basketball, via Sporting News.

Basketball first graced the Olympic program in 1936. In recent years, the introduction of 3×3 basketball-a fast-paced, half-court variant- brought a new dimension to the sport. At the Tokyo 2020 Games, Team USA's women's 3×3 team, featuring WNBA stars Stephanie Dolson, Alisha Gray, Kelsey Plum, and Jackie Young, captured the inaugural gold medal in this format. The 2024 Paris Olympics witnessed a thrilling continuation of their journey.

From 3×3 Glory to 5×5 Triumph

Though Plum, Young, and her 3×3 teammates fought hard to bring home the gold for the USA, the team fell short. Germany took gold, Spain earned silver, and the U.S. snagged a bronze medal. That's pretty good for the second time the style of play was used at the Olympics. But the story didn't end there.

The 5×5 team, which included the unstoppable Las Vegas Aces duo of Plum and Young, delivered a heart-stopping performance. In a gold medal match against France, Team USA pulled off a thrilling 67-66 victory, overcoming a daunting 10-point deficit in the third quarter.

Young played a crucial role in the knockout rounds, showcasing her skills even if she only scored two points in the final game. Her 9.5 points per game average throughout the tournament and several standout performances earlier in the competition were vital to the team's success.

The Dynamic Aces bring their US-A game to Paris

Young and Plum's historic dual goal medals testify to their versatility and excellence in the 3×3 and 5×5 formats. While Japanese player Stephanie Mawuli has competed in both formats, no other athlete has won gold for both.

But the two-star Las Vegas WNBA players are no strangers to high-pressure moments. Plum's career includes setting the NCAA record for most points in a season, earning a WNBA All-Star nod, and who can forget the Aces are on their way to a potential three-peat. Unsurprisingly, the “Plum Dawg“ brought her A-game to Paris. Her contributions were crucial in the 3×3 and 5x tournaments, proving her strength and commitment to the sport.

“Smile, y'all. I've been through too much this year not to smile,“ Plum tweeted on Sunday after the games.

On the other hand, Young has been a defensive dynamo since her college days at Notre Dame. Known for her all-around game, Young, AKA “The Silent Assassin,” has quickly become one of the most dominant guards in the WNBA. Even though she wasn't the top scorer in the final match, she was pivotal in the team's journey to gold.

The 2024 Games also marked a milestone for the U.S. women's basketball team, securing its eighth consecutive gold medal and reinforcing its dominance. The Paris Olympics were particularly memorable, as they featured both the men's and women's gold medals between the U.S. and France, an unprecedented first in Olympic history.

Plum and Young, alongside fellow Aces teammates and All-Stars A'ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray, came prepared to leave their mark on the Olympics and the world, solidifying their legacy as the sport's greats.

Post-game, USA team members Wilson, Brittney Griner, Gray, Naphessa Collier, Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, and Alyssa Thomas revealed their goals and dreams about their basketball careers. However, they admitted that they never imagined this special winning moment until being selected to represent the nation in the Paris 2024 Olympics. Aces teammates Plum and Young had a hilarious response about the special moment, via the WNBA's Instagram account.

“Absolutely, absolutely,” Plum said. “Sometimes it's just maybe delayed but not denied.“

“Yep, what she said,” Young hilariously added.

Aces stars eye WNBA championship and 2028 Olympic gold

As they return home as champions, Aces' Jackie Young and Kesley Plum can take immense pride in their extraordinary achievements. They return to Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, August 17, to play the New York Liberty, continuing their journey to a third straight WNBA championship.

But that's not all. With their futures bright, fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see what these two basketball stars do next. As Team USA's women's basketball continues to thrive, Plum and Young could be the torchbearers for the next generation. After all, the Los Angeles Olympics are just four years away.