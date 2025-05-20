Napheesa Collier is no stranger to breaking new ground, as one of the co-founders of Unrivaled, but she and the Minnesota Lynx are venturing into a type of collaboration that's never been seen before in the WNBA. Collier and Grammy award-winning musician Bon Iver are partnering up to address gender inequity and its community impact using a combination of sports and music.

music 🤝 basketball we've launched a first-of-its-kind partnership with @boniver focused on gender equity. » https://t.co/zpvKmv6Vjz pic.twitter.com/iELIMaOlU8 — Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) May 19, 2025

Collier and Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, a long-time Lynx fan, appeared on ESPN's NBA Today with Malika Andrews to unveil the groundbreaking news to the public.

Napheesa Collier and Justin Vernon announce multiyear partnership between the @minnesotalynx and @boniver that will focus on addressing gender inequities through a sports and music connection. (via @malika_andrews) pic.twitter.com/5XR5aCBXDL — espnW (@espnW) May 19, 2025

The initiative, which begins alongside the Lynx's 2025 WNBA season, aims to focus on the topics of health care disparities, barriers in education and leadership, domestic and sexual violence, and sex trafficking. Vernon already has experience working in these areas, as he helped create the “2 A Billion” campaign that raises awareness and support for the same public issues.