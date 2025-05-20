Napheesa Collier is no stranger to breaking new ground, as one of the co-founders of Unrivaled, but she and the Minnesota Lynx are venturing into a type of collaboration that's never been seen before in the WNBA. Collier and Grammy award-winning musician Bon Iver are partnering up to address gender inequity and its community impact using a combination of sports and music.

Collier and Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, a long-time Lynx fan, appeared on ESPN's NBA Today with Malika Andrews to unveil the groundbreaking news to the public.

Related Minnesota Lynx NewsArticle continues below
Featured image Minnesota Lynx
Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier drops truth bomb on heartbreaking 2024 WNBA Finals loss
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier celebrates with Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams against the Dallas Wings during the second half at College Park Center.
Lynx’s Napheesa Collier, Courtney Williams spoil Paige Bueckers’ debut in dominant win
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) drives to the basket as Dallas Wings forward Myisha Hines-Allen (2) defends during the first half at College Park Center.
Wings left searching for answers after Napheesa Collier’s dominant season opener

The initiative, which begins alongside the Lynx's 2025 WNBA season, aims to focus on the topics of health care disparities, barriers in education and leadership, domestic and sexual violence, and sex trafficking. Vernon already has experience working in these areas, as he helped create the “2 A Billion” campaign that raises awareness and support for the same public issues.