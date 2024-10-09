The Minnesota Lynx have booked their trip to the WNBA Finals after beating the Connecticut Sun in the deciding Game 5 of their semifinal series, 88-77. With the win, the Lynx will face the New York Liberty, who eliminated the Las Vegas Aces 3-1 in their own series. Moreover, Napheesa Collier showed her dominance in Game 5, channeling Candace Parker in the process.

According to the numbers, Collier became “the 2nd player in WNBA Playoffs history with 25+ PTS, 10+ REB, 4+ AST, and 4+ BLK in a game,” as reported by Across the Timeline on X, formerly Twitter.

The account also added that the Lynx star “joins Candace Parker, who did so against the Lynx in the 2012 Western Conference Finals.”

Additionally, Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier also averaged the most points per game for a DPOY in the WNBA Playoffs, with 27.1, per this post from StatMamba on X.

Guess who else is on this list? Candace Parker, who put up 22.0 points in 2020.

WNBA Semifinals: Lynx def. Sun, Lynx win 3-1

In Game 5, Napheesa Collier lifted the Lynx over the Sun with 27 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and four blocks, shooting 10-16 from the field. Meanwhile, Courtney Williams put in 24 points and provided much-needed energy on both ends of the floor for a dominating victory.

Now, for the first time in two years, the league will crown a new champion, as the Lynx look for their fifth ring and the Liberty hunt their first WNBA title in franchise history. The Lynx's last Finals trip in 2017 resulted in a championship, but this is their first trip to the Finals since Maya Moore's retirement.

Last season, the Sun also eliminated the Lynx in their home building in Game 3 of the first round. This year, payback must have felt even better that their victory booked them a ticket to the Finals.

While the Liberty have lifted the Aces chip off their shoulder, they will face a Lynx team that has won three of their four matchups in the regular season. These wins include the Lynx winning the WNBA Commissioner's Cup last June to cap off their successful in-season tournament run.

Finals preview

However, regular season matchups hardly matter in the playoffs, especially if a series goes long and both teams figure each other out. Still, it's clear that the Lynx will have to lean harder on Napheesa Collier if they want to win their fifth title.

Collier had averaged 40 points on the Phoenix Mercury in their first-round sweep, and she also dropped 29 points and 13 rebounds in Game 4 against the Sun.

The Liberty will have their hands full trying to stop the Lynx's balanced attack, with Collier at the head, while the Lynx will contend with New York's frontcourt of Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones while keeping Sabrina Ionescu from exploding on the perimeter.

Look for Napheesa Collier to channel Candace Parker again to score a clear advantage over their opponent, as she tries to win her first WNBA championship.