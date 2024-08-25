Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is sharing a message for Minnesota Lynx legend Maya Moore. Moore is having her jersey retired by the Twin Cities team, and James absolutely loves it.

Moore is one of the greatest players to ever don the Lynx uniform. The former Connecticut women's basketball star averaged more than 18 points a game for Minnesota. She played for the Lynx from 2011-2018, winning four WNBA championships with the team. She also took home a treasure trove of other honors during her years playing professional basketball, and is one of the most talented female players of all-time.

Maya Moore transformed the Lynx

Moore built a dynasty for the Lynx, during her eight year run with the team. She was the franchise's first overall WNBA Draft pick in 2011. Not only did she help Minnesota win four league titles, she posted phenomenal individual statistics. The forward scored 4,984 points during her career. Moore finished as the WNBA MVP in 2014. She was also the league finals MVP in the 2013 campaign.

Moore also finished as the Rookie of the Year in the WNBA in 2011. She finished her lengthy career averaging more than 18 points, nearly 6 rebounds, and 3 assists per contest. Moore left Minnesota after the 2018 season, to focus on social justice issues. After several years out of the sport, Moore announced her retirement from basketball in 2023.

She also played overseas during her years in the WNBA, as several female players do. She finished her career as a player in professional basketball in 2018, after time in Russia, China and the United States.

Moore also played for Team USA. She won two gold medals in women's basketball, in the 2012 London games and 2016 Rio games. Had she kept playing, she most likely would have been on the 2020 Tokyo team and possibly the 2024 Paris club. Lynx fans and other Moore supporters throughout the WNBA can only speculate on what she would have accomplished had she decided to keep playing basketball.

Before her time as a pro, the forward played at the iconic UConn women's basketball program. She is known as one of the best Lady Huskies players ever. Moore won two national championships at UConn. She twice won the Naismith College Player of the Year Award, and was a four-time All-American from the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

There's truly nothing that Maya Moore couldn't do on the hardwood, and LeBron James is quite right to acknowledge it. Moore's no. 23 Lynx jersey was retired during a game Saturday against the Indiana Fever.