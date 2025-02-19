Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier has called on NBA players to step up and compete in one-on-one matchups, suggesting that the format could add excitement to the league’s All-Star Weekend.

Collier, speaking with Chiney Ogwumike, reflected on her success in Unrivaled’s 1-on-1 tournament and the possibility of the NBA adopting a similar event.

“I thought it would be great,” Collier said. “It's such an entertaining thing, also just great for the culture, right? Like, how many times have you heard people debate who's the best person in the NBA right now?

Collier noted that while the format would be exciting, it also requires players to put their reputations on the line.

“It's definitely like a vulnerable situation, because you have people putting their names and their egos on the line, but if they're brave enough to do it, it's definitely fun to watch.”

Her comments come as discussions continue about the NBA’s All-Star Weekend events. This year, the highly anticipated three-point contest between Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu was canceled after Caitlin Clark declined to participate, opting instead to make her three-point contest debut at the WNBA All-Star Game. The cancellation sparked debates about the NBA’s reliance on WNBA players to add excitement to its All-Star festivities.

Sports commentator Brian Windhorst weighed in, suggesting that the NBA benefits from WNBA stars participating in marquee events.

“The NBA needs WNBA stars more on All-Star Weekend than vice versa,” he said.

Collier has been at the forefront of Unrivaled, the new 3-on-3 women’s basketball league, where she has led her team to an undefeated start. She emphasized that building team chemistry quickly has been key to their success, noting that their training camp involved playing full games from day one.

As for her own development, Collier sees Unrivaled as an opportunity to refine her skills for the upcoming WNBA season.

“I'm using Unrivaled for exactly why it was created — to better my game,” she said. “A championship is always a goal. So I’m hoping to get one of those this year.”

Collier’s challenge to NBA players highlights a growing push for competitive, fan-driven events that showcase top talent. Whether the NBA will introduce a one-on-one format remains to be seen, but Collier and others in the WNBA are making the case for its potential impact.