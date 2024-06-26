The Minnesota Lynx are making a powerful statement in the WNBA following their victory over the New York Liberty to claim the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Trophy. Star forward Napheesa Collier, who was named the game's MVP, said the team is focused on its potential and determination to achieve even greater success this season.

“We have a lot of offensive threats, but on defense, we're so solid,” Collier said, per Michael Voepel of ESPN. “That's why it's so hard to play against us. Our aggressiveness, our willingness to sell out on anything (because) we have each other's backs. This is the most talented, most fun team I've been on since I've been here. We want to build on this, we don't want to peak here. We want to achieve bigger things than this at the end of the season.”

The Lynx's 94-89 victory over the Liberty Tuesday marks an impressive win, considering given the narrative surrounding WNBA superteams like the Las Vegas Aces and New York. Coach Cheryl Reeve stressed the significance of this win, noting the team's resilience and capability to compete at the highest level.

“You got to talk about us now, you've got no choice,” Reeve said. “We don't really care what you think, except for right now, when we get to say to you, ‘You've got to talk about us.' We just beat a superteam. You know how hard that is to do? Because you guys love your superteams. That's all you want to talk about. But we just beat a superteam. Let's talk about it.”

Lynx are formidable contenders for WNBA championship

The Commissioner's Cup, introduced in 2021, has become a prestigious in-season competition with a $500,000 prize pool. This year, the format changed to a more condensed schedule, which has been well-received by players and fans alike. The Lynx's success in this competition, combined with their strong 13-3 start to the season, positions them as a formidable contender for the WNBA championship.

Collier's performance in the Cup final was outstanding, with 21 points and 6 rebounds, leading her team to victory. She praised the new format, saying, “I like the format this year. I like that it's so condensed. It's easier to follow for the fans, and for us (players). And it means a lot. We're competitors, and you want to win every game you're in. The money makes it really fun as well. It's a great team we just beat, it's a game we won and we won some money. So it's like a trifecta.”

The game, held at UBS Arena next to Belmont Park, saw the Liberty fans showing strong support despite their team's loss. Courtney Vandersloot, returning after eight games away due to her mother's death, and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, back from a knee injury, were pivotal in the first half, giving the Liberty a 50-47 lead at halftime. However, the Lynx took control in the third quarter and maintained their lead to secure the win.

Bridget Carleton and Cecilia Zandalasini also delivered impressive performances for the Lynx, combining for 38 points and shooting 13-of-16 from the field. The two’s contributions were crucial in overcoming the Liberty's efforts led by Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu, who scored 24 and 23 points respectively but struggled with 21 team turnovers.