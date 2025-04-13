The 2025 WNBA Draft class features several standouts that can immediately impact whichever team chooses them. The Minnesota Lynx are in a better position than most franchises, returning most of their lineup from last season. After just barely falling short of the WNBA championship to the New York Liberty, they'll only need to give their roster some fine-tuning in this year's draft.

The Lynx come into the draft equipped with four total picks, including two in the second round. With the additional pick acquired from the Chicago Sky, Minnesota can lock down the extra depth at the guard position that the team needs to stay competitive.

With a pool of prospects this deep, each franchise can find role players that complement their existing roster. Let's see which guard prospects could help take the Lynx from runner-ups to WNBA champions.

1. G Te-Hina Paopao, South Carolina

Te-Hina Paopao brings a level of experience that sets her apart from other top guards in the draft. With five years of playing time in college under her belt, Paopao has elements to her game that already look to be at a professional level. She's shown she has an elite understanding of how to take care of the ball, valuing each possession by limiting turnovers and carefully choosing which shots to take.

The extra year in undergrad helped Paopao develop her skill tree a lot more than if she had chosen to go pro earlier. Paopao's become the type of player that can take on more responsibilities, like becoming an on-court leader for her teammates and stepping up to make clutch plays under pressure. Add in her consistent perimeter shooting, and Minnesota will see that Paopao is too valuable of a fit to pass up.

Paopao can either slide into the lineup full-time or develop and learn from some of the league's top talents for a few years. The 22-year-old emerged as an elite shot creator and shutdown defender at South Carolina, providing a foundation the Lynx can build on.

2. G Serena Sundell, Kansas State

Just because Minnesota may be focused on guards doesn't mean the franchise won't bring in some versatility in its draft picks. Floor general Serena Sundell meets that definition perfectly. At 6-foot-2, Sundell's size helps her stand out at her position, and she uses that to her advantage. Sundell draws attention from defenders, which allows her to set up high-percentage shots for teammates to score, but she can also defend anywhere on the court.

Sundell would also add a more traditional playmaking style, giving the Lynx some additional options that they could use to adapt to their opponents. She led the nation in assists with 262 while ranking eighth in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.5 a game.

However, Sundell's well-rounded skillset doesn't stop at dishing out dimes. She can also put up points when needed, proven by her 14.1 point-per-game average on 50% shooting alongside her 7.3 assists. The 22-year-old is primed to make a difference for a Lynx squad that needs her level of flexibility.

3. G Aziaha James, NC State

Aziaha James is easily one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2025 WNBA Draft. She plays with a level of electricity and energy that many players can't match, and the fact that she's used to an up-tempo system makes her game even more adaptable to the league.

James' style of play already mimics a lot of professional guards as she has the confidence to create her own shots — she's especially lethal from mid-range — and puts pressure on defenses to keep up with her elite scoring ability.

The 21-year-old has the necessary skillset to hit the ground running in her professional career, which her 17.9-point-per-game average gives a glimpse of. James' reputation of being a bucket, an explosive playmaker, and an impactful defender are enough reasons for Minnesota to grab her in the second round before it's too late.

Other players to watch include G JJ Quinerly, West Virginia; G Diamond Johnson, Norfolk State.

The Minnesota Lynx may be coming off of an impressive 2024 campaign, but they'll have to have a solid strategy for the future if they want to maintain and build on their success. The 2025 WNBA Draft provides that opportunity, and by choosing to reinforce the biggest existing hole in their roster while complementing their current lineup, the Lynx can position themselves for another strong season.

The 2025 WNBA Draft takes place in New York City on April 14 and will air on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET.