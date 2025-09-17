The New York Liberty have a chance to advance to the semi-finals on Wednesday. New York beat Phoenix 76-69 in Game 1, but it came at a cost. Liberty star Breanna Stewart suffered a knee injury that threatened to keep her out the rest of the series. But now she plans to gut it out.

Stewart is reportedly planning to play with a sprained MCL in Game 2 on Wednesday, per The Athletic's Ben Pickman.

“Breanna Stewart said she is dealing with a sprained left MCL, and barring waking up from her afternoon nap and feeling additional discomfort, she’s planning on playing in Wednesday’s Game 2,” Pickman wrote.

Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello said on Tuesday that Stewart would be a game-time decision in Game 2.

Now it appears that, barring a setback, Stewie will play in Game 2.

“I just want to make sure that I don't wake up from my nap and feel like sh*t,” Stewart told reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

Stewie was a warrior in Game 1. She played a full 40 minutes in the overtime victory. Only Sabrina Ionescu (43 minutes) spent more time on the court, despite Stewart's knee injury.

She played well, logging 18 points, six rebounds, and four assists.

Article Continues Below

Thankfully the Liberty have some insurance on the roster in case Stewart cannot handle a full workload in Game 2.

New York added Belgian forward Emma Meesseman earlier in the season. She boasts impressive size, just like Stewart, and could easily split time with Stewie if needed.

The Liberty may also lean more on Leonie Fiebich if Stewart suffers a setback.

New York can steal the series from Phoenix with a win on Wednesday night.

If the Liberty pull off the big win, their next opponent is still a mystery. As the No. 5 seed, they could still have home court advantage if Indiana (No. 6) or Seattle (No. 7) can pull off an upset in Game 3 of their respective series.

Liberty vs. Mercury tips off at 8PM ET at Barclays Center.