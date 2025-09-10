The New York Liberty are preparing for another playoff run, but not all of the focus was on the court during their final home game of the regular season. A group of New York fans seated courtside and nearby wore bright orange shirts to protest what they say are skyrocketing ticket prices for the WNBA postseason and next year.

More than a dozen fans sitting on or near courtside tonight are wearing these bright orange shirts to protest the Liberty’s skyrocketing ticket prices for the playoffs and next season. pic.twitter.com/n95w5SPqL7 — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) September 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

The protest, first noted by Madeline Kenney of the New York Post, comes as the Liberty continue to cement themselves as one of the WNBA’s premier draws. With attendance and sponsorship revenue climbing, Barclays Center has transformed into one of the most energetic arenas in professional basketball. However, fans made clear that rising costs risk leaving some of the most loyal supporters on the outside looking in.

The Liberty is trying to balance growth and accessibility

Liberty ticket prices have soared in recent years, mirroring the league-wide surge fueled by increased visibility and star power. Screenshots circulating online showed playoff ticket invoices totaling more than $28,000, drawing outrage from fans who compared the figure to the cost of a car. The average WNBA ticket price has risen from $122 in 2024 to $173 this season.

For a franchise that has been working toward profitability, the growth reflects progress. Sponsorships, local media rights deals, and merchandise sales have all risen sharply since the team’s championship parade through Manhattan. Yet the debate over ticket affordability underscores the delicate balance between building a sustainable business model and maintaining a connection with a devoted fan base.

On the court, head coach Sandy Brondello finally had her full starting lineup available after a season riddled with injuries. Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones anchor a rotation expected to tighten further as the postseason begins. Despite some uneven recent performances, players emphasized the importance of building chemistry and regaining championship form.

The Liberty will now take their title defense into the playoffs with momentum, star power, and a fan base eager to see history repeated. But as the orange shirts at Barclays showed, winning games may not be enough to keep every supporter in the stands.