Fans of the Phoenix Mercury are in a world of hurt right now after falling short against the Las Vegas Aces in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals at PHX Arena on Wednesday.

The Mercury climbed back from a 17-point deficit to tie the game at 88-88 after DeWanna Bonner's two free throws with one minute left. The Aces, however, escaped with the win courtesy of A'ja Wilson's jumper with 0.9 seconds left.

Phoenix had a good look to send the game into overtime, but Bonner missed her shot.

The Aces are now a win away from finishing off the Mercury in the best-of-seven series and capturing their third championship in four years.

Even before the defeat, fans of the Mercury already blasted the officiating, with the whole arena chanting, “Refs, you suck!” as shown in the video posted by WNBA reporter Khristina Williams.

Phoenix fans are not happy with the refs pic.twitter.com/9qVNCBUbc9 — Khristina Williams (@Khristina) October 9, 2025

Curiously, Las Vegas was whistled for more fouls, 24-21. The Mercury shot themselves in the foot by missing eight free throws, 23-of-31, while the Aces went 23-of-25 from the charity stripe.

Referees have been under fire for the past few seasons, but WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert has maintained that the officiating has been fair.

Bonner had 25 points and 10 rebounds off the bench in a losing effort for the Mercury, while Satou Sabally tallied 24 points, five rebounds, and three assists. Sabally could miss Game 4 after suffering what appeared to be a head injury in the fourth quarter. She exited the game and didn't return.

Wilson led the way anew for Las Vegas with 34 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks. Jackie Young had 21 points, nine assists, and two steals, while Jewell Loyd chipped in 16 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

The Aces are looking to become the seventh team in league history to capture at least three titles.

The Mercury will look to extend the series in Game 4 on Friday.