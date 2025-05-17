The Phoenix Mercury are preparing to play the Seattle Storm on Saturday night in their season opener. However, Phoenix will be without two important players, according to Suns beat reporter Hayden Cilley of ClutchPoints.

“Brutal injury news for the Mercury: Kahleah Copper underwent a successful left knee arthroscopy. Her timetable for return is approximately four to six weeks. Natasha Mack has a lower back injury. Her timetable for return is approximately two to three weeks,” Cilley wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Mercury dealing with early season injury trouble

With Kahleah Copper out for potentially over a month and Natasha Mack expected to miss two-three weeks, Phoenix will need a complete team effort to start the regular season strong. Fortunately, the Sun added stars such as Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally during the offseason.

As long as the Mercury play a respectable brand of basketball over the next few weeks, they should be able to remain in legitimate contention. Phoenix can then take a step forward once Copper and Mack return from their injury concerns.

Sabally and Thomas are set to lead the Mercury during the 2025 campaign. Phoenix lost Brittney Griner in free agency and Diana Taurasi to retirement, but this Mercury team still features enough talent to compete at a high level.

Will Phoenix be able to reach the WNBA Finals with teams such as the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx standing in the way? Only time will tell, but the Mercury will certainly be a team worth closely monitoring throughout the 2025 WNBA season.

For now, Phoenix is focused on its upcoming matchup against Seattle on Saturday night. Tip-off for the Storm-Mercury clash is scheduled for 10 PM EST in Phoenix in what projects to be a competitive affair. Updates will continue to be provided on Copper and Mack's injury statuses as they are made available.