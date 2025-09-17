Leaving the 76-69 defeat at the hands of the New York, all eyes were on Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally. She was the subject of much social media criticism. While her coach, Nate Tibbetts, defended her, the scrutiny continued.

However, it didn't phase Sabally's attitude. She's been one to process bad performances swiftly. Simultaneously, she isn't afraid to be self-critical.

It's one that the head coach has praised her for all season. In fact, Tibbetts publicly challenged Sabally during the Mercury's season to elevate her game.

When those talks have occurred, she has risen to the occasion. It's one thing the Phoenix coach has much admiration for.

"That's the beauty of Satou's approach. She's got this new day mentality."

“That’s the beauty of Satou’s approach,” Tibbetts said via Desert Wave Media Co during Tuesday's shootaround. “She’s got a new day mentality.

“It’s probably one of the worst shooting performances of her career. She had a couple of tough shots, but she had open shots. We believe in her work, and we feel like she’ll be ready to respond.”

In the game, Sabally shot 2-17 from the field, marking the second-worst shooting percentage with a minimum of 15 attempts in playoff history. It wasn't something that concerned her, though.

Satou Sabally is ready for redemption with Mercury

Shooting just a hair over 10% from the field isn't something to be proud of. It's something Sabally isn't proud of either. However, Sunday's abysmal performance was one she processed in full detail, and with full transparency.

Even with the offensive struggles, the Mercury lost by seven points to the reigning champions. The team as a collective shot 33% from the field and 26% from three.

It wasn't only Sabally, but the All-WNBA forward having a performance like that doesn't make matters any easier in trying to take down the Liberty.

After watching the tape, she concluded something she's been thinking following woeful shooting performances this season.

“A few were last-second shots. A few were forced, and a lot of them were great,” Sabally said via Desert Wave Media Co. “So, just really looking at it, breaking it down, and trusting your own percentage. Trusting what you’ve been doing all season long. Just seeing the ball go in today at practice.

“You really can’t beat yourself up when you’re having one bad game. As soon as you go into this dark mental place, you put in effort and energy into pulling yourself out. We can’t allow that. I can’t allow that right now. So you know, just getting back to that baseline. Trusting your own abilities and your own gift that has been God given and really just trusting the process, it’s o.k.”

Mercury are looking to bring the series back to Phoenix

Wednesday's game is a true do-or-die game for the Mercury, if they wish to keep their season alive. They'll play in front of a packed Barclays center with their backs against the wall.

However, there seems to be no concern from anyone within the Phoenix team. Only jubilation and an excitement to be back on the court.

They'll have the chance to bring the series back to the Valley of the Sun on Friday. If that were the case, Game 3 will be the biggest game of the series for either team.