The building block for the Phoenix Mercury at the beginning of the season has become the backbone for head coach Nate Tibbetts in the 2025 WNBA playoffs.

Defense.

In the second half of Game 1, there was more defensive pressure on New York's high-octane offense. Although the Mercury lost to the Liberty, they showed no concerns heading into Game 2.

Safe to say that any concerns were wiped, or in this case, stolen or blocked away. New York had 15 turnovers that resulted in 28 Phoenix points.

Although the latter had a good shooting day from the field, Tibbetts reiterated via Desert Wave Media Co. that the Mercury's foundation was on full display.

“Just our defensive intensity,” Tibbetts said, is what led to the Mercury’s second-quarter run. “We did another good job today of just competing at a high level. In the second quarter, we didn't give them those second-chance points, which hurt us in the first.

“They got 25 free throws, which is too many. But I just loved our focus, our determination. I'm super proud of our coaches, the way they've prepared our players for New York's plays, their tendencies, and how our team has brought that into that.”

Nate Tibbetts knows the magnitude of the Mercury-Liberty series

Defense is the cornerstone, but the one who makes that cornerstone is none other than Alyssa Thomas. She was in the running for Defensive Player of the Year, and for good cause.

She's one of the most versatile defenders in the league. Thomas can step out on the perimeter, guard bigs like Breanna Stewart inside, and set the tone.

Her intensity and acumen on both sides of the ball are an X-factor themselves.

Because of Thomas's impact and the collective defensive effort, the Mercury had 20 fastbreak points, compared to the Liberty's two.

“When we rebound and guard, we can go,” Tibbetts said. “That's when (Alyssa Thomas) is at her best. That's kind of hard to say because she does so many things well.

“But when she's leading the break and we've got shooters around her, it puts a lot of pressure on the other team, and we got a lot of stops tonight. When you have a lead like that. You've got to keep playing, you've got to keep pushing. I thought we did that.”

Mercury and Liberty Game 3 will be a nail-biter

Both teams have some of the most high-octane offenses in the league. They love to get out in transition, shoot the three, and operate on the perimeter.

However, with the addition of Emma Meesseman and Breanna Stewart's lingering injury for the Liberty, they could have a different game plan.

New York could focus more on attacking the paint with its paint presence. If that's the case, Phoenix will need to be on its A-game when it comes to rebounding.

As Tibbetts said after Wednesday's game, when the Mercury rebound and guard, they can go. The fast break chances will be plentiful if they can capitalize on the boards.

If not, it can be a long game for a team looking to advance past the first round, for the first time since the 2021 season.