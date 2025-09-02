PHOENIX– Sami Whitcomb is all aboard the Alyssa Thomas for MVP train. The Phoenix Mercury sharpshooter has experienced the greatness up close this season and hasn't seen anything like it.

With the Mercury securing a spot in the WNBA playoffs and fighting for a higher seeding, Thomas's impact has been unparalleled. The consistency of breaking franchise and league records put her in a unique category.

While in the 2023 season, Thomas said a season like hers wouldn't be replicated unless she did it again. Safe to say, she's doing it again, and it has Whitcomb as stunned as anyone.

After Tuesday morning's shootaround, she spoke with reporters and made her case for Thomas being the MVP.

Sami Whitcomb explained her case for Alyssa Thomas to be the 2025 WNBA MVP. “If you know basketball. If you know impact and value, there’s no pitch. It’s that.” I followed up if Whitcomb has played with a player like Thomas. “No… she’s one of one.” pic.twitter.com/DxBKqQPJLC — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) September 2, 2025

“I don't have one,” Thomas said. “If you're watching, you're watching, and you know basketball and you know impact and value, like there's no pitch. It's that, period. No one has done what she's doing every single day.

“I understand, looking at people averaging 25 or whatever. Like that's great, that's exciting as well. But I think if you're looking at value, like just value for what AT does, no one brings the same. It's not comparable. It just isn't, in my eyes.”

Alyssa Thomas in the MVP discussion continues to hype up the Mercury

Article Continues Below

The playoff push is here, and it's happening at a fast rate. So is the MVP discussion.

Between Napheesa Collier, A'ja Wilson, and Thomas, the race is as thick as it could get. All three players have a legitimate case for the award. They've all contributed to winning in their own ways.

However, experiencing that MVP-presence is a different entity.

She excels on both ends of the floor, despite not being a perimeter scoring. Defenses know what she will do, but Thomas is about ten steps ahead of them.

It's something Whitcomb experiences on the practice court, but especially in game scenarios.

Whether or not she wins the award, her teammates will continue advocating “AT for MVP” for the remainder of the season.