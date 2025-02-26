Sandy Brondello and Diana Taurasi. Two names who lifted the Phoenix Mercury into the dynasty category of WNBA franchises in the 2010s. Although the duo won only one WNBA title together, the season in which they did was remarkable. Funny enough, the Mercury celebrated its 10-year championship anniversary.

In the 2014 season, they had a 28-5 record, the best in league history, and went on a 16-game winning streak. Once the playoffs came around, it was more of the same. They only lost one game throughout the entire playoffs, which was the perfect way to end the season after Taurasi sunk the game-winning shot against the Chicago Sky in the WNBA Finals.

After seven seasons in Phoenix, Brondello and the team mutually parted ways. The franchise hasn't found the same success without the current New York Liberty head coach. However, the respect and adoration between Taurasi and Brondello never faded. On SportsCenter Australia, Brondello explained the best way to describe Taurasi.

“For me, Diana was just a winner,” Brondello said. “She impacted so many players, she willed teams to win, she was just a fierce competitor and it was a privilege for me to be able to coach her for so long.”

Sandy Brondello and Diana Taurasi elevated the Mercury

The duo were unstoppable throughout their years together. Brondello was the longest-tenured head coach that she had at the professional level. The Australian National Team head coach understood how to coach superstars. After all, Brittney Griner was a part of that team as well.

Still, Brondello never encountered a player like Taurasi. Despite the superstar magnitude, she was a gym rat. Someone who always wanted to perfect her craft and get ahead of everyone else. In the 2018 season, at 36 years old, Taurasi made the All-WNBA first team, and even placed fifth in MVP voting.

The dedication was never in question. Also, for 11 years, the Mercury made the playoffs. That's unheard of for any team to do in any professional sports league. However, she was able to will bring them to that spot. In 2021, Phoenix had a rematch with Chicago.

Although the latter got the best of them, Taurasi shined on the brightest stage, once again. As she coasts off into retirement, Taurasi leaves a lasting legacy with the Mercury and the entire WNBA. Fortunately for Brondello, she had the pleasure of experiencing it for seven seasons.

Even on opposing sides, the love was never lost. Now, both will have the opportunity to share incredible stories about one another.