The Phoenix Mercury just pulled off what seemed like an impossible feat for any team just a month ago — upsetting the undisputed No. 1-seeded Minnesota Lynx in the 2025 WNBA Playoffs. The Mercury claimed three-straight victories over the Lynx in the electrically entertaining series, capped off with an 86-81 win on their home floor in Game 4, and one of the squad's shining stars, Satou Sabally, finished with 23 points to help lift Phoenix past Minnesota.

In a post-game interview with ESPN, Sabally revealed all her feelings in the initial moments after her team sealed her first career trip to the WNBA Finals and the Mercury's first return since 2021.

“It's a dream come true,” Sabally said with a smile on her face. She then made sure to give an immediate hat tip to her sister, who was a part of the New York Liberty's title-winning squad a season ago. “Shout out to Nyara [Sabally], she did it first! I'm just trying to follow my little sister's footsteps, trying to make my dreams come true.”

When the final buzzer meant Finals bound. pic.twitter.com/BYQoIhTbEK — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) September 29, 2025

Sabally then went on to detail what exactly the Mercury's mindset was down the stretch as they endured a season filled with injury woes, adjusting to new roster additions, and inconsistent play, among other ups and downs.

“[It's been] us versus everybody all season long. I'm just so happy to be doing this alongside everyone,” Sabally said. “And we've been tested, we've been battle-proofed all along this season, and [champions] win these games, and we did that.”

When it comes to having the determination to take down an intimidating team like the Lynx, Sabally said the solution was simple.

“We shoot the ball when we're open, and we've been encouraged to do so all season long, so [there's] just so much trust in each other,” she continued. “Everyone comes to work every single day, everyone gets their shots up. So we trust the shot, and we trust the good-to-great [passes].”

As a brand-new member of the Mercury this year after leaving the Dallas Wings last offseason, Sabally also got to express how she felt about being able to rewrite some of her past history in the W.

“I've been to the semis before, and we got swept, and that's not going to happen again. I give my all. But again, credit to my teammates,” Sabally said with a relieved chuckle.

“AT is a force; she almost had a triple-double again today. She's not being talked [about enough]. Kah [Kahleah Copper], DB [DeWanna Bonner], Mack [Natasha Mack] with her rebounding. Sami! Sami [Whitcomb] has won championships, too, and she's so overlooked, but that shot is lethal.

“So I just trust my teammates, like, credit to them. I'm just spotting up and shooting.”

Ultimately, Sabally took the last word to celebrate herself and indulge in the celebratory moment.

“I've worked so hard for this moment. From Berlin, Gambia, I'm reppin' international waters. So I'm grateful. I'm just grateful.”